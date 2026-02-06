adidas Rethinks the Gazelle as a Sunny Suede Bob Marley Sneaker

adidas Gazelle? No, this is the adidas "Bob," a sneaker designed for Bob Marley.

The latest Bob Marley x adidas sneaker indeed utilizes the classic Gazelle, reimagining the model's signature details to honor the legendary reggae artist who would've turned 81 this year.

Like with previous Bob Marley collabs, the Gazelle Jamaica sneaker features Rastafarian colors. Gold sumptuous velvet-like uppers lead the way, accompanied by green leather details and cushy bright red insoles.

A photograph of Marley is placed on the heel, alongside his signature and one of his famous quotes, "Football is freedom."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The cherry on top? It's easily the "Bob" on the sidewall, replacing the Gazelle's name. Dare we say, the Gazelle is even better as a "Bob" sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On top of the new Gazelles, adidas has also prepared some SL 72 sneakers, which are fitting considering it was one of the musician's favorite models (arguably his all-time favorite). With February 6 being Marley's birthday, adidas' newest sneakers are right on time.

Speaking of which, the Gazelle Jamaica shoes — better yet, the adidas "Bob" sneakers — are now available on the brand's website for $110.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.