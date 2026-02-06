Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Incredibly Stylish Return of Bob Marley's Favorite adidas Sneaker

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Asphaltgold
Only Bob Marley could turn a track sneaker into a stunning (unofficial) football trainer. See, as much as Bob Marley was an era-defining musician, he was also quite the fashion pioneer, and there is truly no better example of this than his Jamaica Football Federation adidas SL72 sneaker.

The Bob Marley adidas pack features two sneakers that embody both Marley's Jamaican heritage and his documented affinity for adidas footwear.

In practice, this looks like a pair of mustard-yellow SL72 sneakers with multi-colored stripes in the colors of the Jamaican flag, with a sketched portrait of Bob Marley's face on the tongue and his engraved signature at the heel. You know, the kind that Stan Smith sneakers have? Cool stuff. 

The second pair has the same tongue and also wears a bold, patterned print with black suede detailing and a yellow Three Stripes. Staying true to the sneaker's football synergy, the patterned adidas SL72 also wears a Jamaica Football Federation emblem at the heel.

And so what if the SL72 was originally designed for track and field? If Bob Marley decided to use them as his go-to football shoe, then a football shoe it shall be.

Bob Marley's signature style of relaxed denim and sporty tracksuits was basically athleisure before athleisure was even a thing.

The effortless fits he became known for were so frequently paired with adidas SL72 sneakers, they basically became his official sneaker way before any actual collab took place.

Both of the Bob Marley SL72 sneakers will soon be available on the adidas website for $180. If that's not enough Marley-inspired footwear for you, last year, adidas released a comparatively muted Bob Marley SL72 sneaker that released during peak SL72 pandemonium. When Marley's SL72 sneakers hit (your feet), you feel no pain.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
