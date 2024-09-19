Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Bob Marley Got the Stylish Signature adidas Sneaker He Deserves

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 4

If there was one thing in fashion Bob Marley did not play about, it was his affinity for adidas. I mean, what better brand is there for someone who describes football as freedom?

And now adidas is returning the love with the release of the Bob Marley x adidas SL 72 sneaker.

Shop The adidas SL 72 here

A rig-soled stunner, the collaborative Bob Marley SL 72 shoe is a stylish commemoration of Bob Marley's cultural impact, featuring special nods to his legacy.

Specifically, the Bob Marley x adidas SL 72's colorway pays homage to Marley's Rastafarian heritage with a tri-colored red, green and gold sole.

Suede and leather meet at the upper, offering some stylish contrast, and Marley's gold-scripted signature stands out on the heel.

The most touching aspect of the shoe, though, is the black-and-white image of Marley displayed on the tongue, an honor typically reserved for signature adidas shoes like the Stan Smith and Jabbar basketball shoe.

This release of the SL 72 comes months after the premier of One Love, a biographical drama based on Marley's life and legacy and mere weeks after the SL 72 became adidas' hottest sneaker.

And though he was best known for his genre-defining musical talents, Marley was also quite the style savant and his "One Love" for the big Three Stripes extended beyond the SL 27.

The reggae master was frequently kitted to the toes in adidas garbs, like adidas' signature three-striped tracksuits that later became a streetwear staple or bold adidas T-shirts that fit his effortless vibe.

In fact, adidas previously honored Marley with a Jamaica-inspired football collection for his birthday back in February.

A visionary in so many ways, Bob Marley was rocking athleisure before athleisure was a thing, demonstrating that Jamaica and adidas make for one of the best crossovers in fashion.

Dipped in homage, the Bob Marley SL 72 sneaker is much more than just a positively gorgeous shoe: It's a touching relic that honors Marley and his impact on music and beyond.

Tayler Adigun
WriterTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
