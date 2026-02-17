Bob Marley Is Behind This Seriously Stylish adidas Samba

An adidas Samba sneaker this bold and stylish could only be Bob Marley's.

The Jamaican musician is literally all over this colorful adidas classic. His picture even lands on the tongue, alongside one of his most memorable quotes: "Football is freedom."

And because the Samba sneaker has roots in the sport, the beloved adidas model is even more fitting for this collaboration.

The rest of Bob Marley's Samba presents nice patterned underlays and creamy black leather overlays, accompanied by splashes of reds, yellows, and greens.

It carries over the same Rastafarian color scheme and design details seen on the other sneakers in the Bob Marley x adidas collection, which includes luxe SL 72s and Gazelle "Bob" sneakers.

The entire collection is now available on adidas' website, featuring impressive sportswear and these equally nice Sambas which retail for a smooth $110.

