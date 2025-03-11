Bode's Leather Nike Sneakers Are Tastefully Green

In 2024, Bode Rec. and Nike came together for their first-ever collaboration, debuting retro-style sportswear and a vintage spin on Nike's reborn turf shoes, the Astrograbbers. The year is now 2025, and the pairing is back with more goodies.

Bode and Nike aren't dropping a new sneaker, per se. Instead, the minds plan to deliver their collaborative Astrograbber sneaker in two new designs. After a detailed look at the woven black pairs, Nike released official imagery of the green colorway.

The green Bode x Nike Astrograbber sneaker is the stunner of the pack, for sure. The bright green color really brings out the shoe's nice creamy leather and velvety suede textures on the upper.

Bode first revealed its new Astrograbbers during a runway show in February. Between the actual professional football players as models and the Super Bowl as the backdrop, there was no better time to present fresh spins on Nike's classic football shoes.

Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals wide receiver, is the official face of the Bode x Nike Astrograbber campaign. He also helped debut the new sneakers during Bode's runway presentation. Guess he can add "Bode muse" to his resume now.

After the Spring 2025 Super Bowl show, Bode and Nike are finally ready to share their latest project with the world. Both Bode x Nike Astrograbber sneakers will drop at Bode on March 14, with the green pair as a Bode exclusive. The black colorway will see a wider release at Nike and select retailers on March 21.

There are no mentions of new collaborative apparel in Nike's official press release. But then again, we already have the Bode Rec. pieces with their antiquely sporty charm.