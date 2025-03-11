Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bode's Leather Nike Sneakers Are Tastefully Green

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

In 2024, Bode Rec. and Nike came together for their first-ever collaboration, debuting retro-style sportswear and a vintage spin on Nike's reborn turf shoes, the Astrograbbers. The year is now 2025, and the pairing is back with more goodies.

Bode and Nike aren't dropping a new sneaker, per se. Instead, the minds plan to deliver their collaborative Astrograbber sneaker in two new designs. After a detailed look at the woven black pairs, Nike released official imagery of the green colorway.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The green Bode x Nike Astrograbber sneaker is the stunner of the pack, for sure. The bright green color really brings out the shoe's nice creamy leather and velvety suede textures on the upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Bode first revealed its new Astrograbbers during a runway show in February. Between the actual professional football players as models and the Super Bowl as the backdrop, there was no better time to present fresh spins on Nike's classic football shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals wide receiver, is the official face of the Bode x Nike Astrograbber campaign. He also helped debut the new sneakers during Bode's runway presentation. Guess he can add "Bode muse" to his resume now.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

After the Spring 2025 Super Bowl show, Bode and Nike are finally ready to share their latest project with the world. Both Bode x Nike Astrograbber sneakers will drop at Bode on March 14, with the green pair as a Bode exclusive. The black colorway will see a wider release at Nike and select retailers on March 21.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There are no mentions of new collaborative apparel in Nike's official press release. But then again, we already have the Bode Rec. pieces with their antiquely sporty charm.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$165.00
Available in:
4040.54142.5434447.5
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bode's Retro Nike Football Shoes Are Just as Good the Second Time Around
    • Sneakers
  • Bode's Blacked-Out Nike Sneaker Is So Simple It's Stylish
    • Sneakers
  • From Nike to Reebok, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Timelessly Clean "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Is Officially Born Again
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
What To Read Next
  • Kiko Kostadinov's Genius ASICS Sneaker Isn't Just a Slip-On: It's a Tabi Slip-On
    • Sneakers
  • These Jeans Are an Illusion. Their Omnipresence Is Not
    • Style
  • Brain Dead Hijacked America’s Oldest Clothing Brand
    • Style
  • Bode's Leather Nike Sneakers Are Tastefully Green
    • Sneakers
  • Only the Miu Miu Boy's Club Includes A$AP Rocky, Nettspend & Willem Dafoe
    • Style
  • Workwear Pants That Are Clocking Overtime This Summer
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now