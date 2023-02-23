Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Bonnie Clyde – "Sunglasses Weather, Whatever the Weather"

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Bonnie Clyde
Rain, snow, shine; no matter the weather, it's always sunglasses weather. Blacked-out peepers or a slick set of blue-tinted lenses, nothing feels quite as good as throwing on your favorite pair and living your movie. Need a fix? You're all good; Bonnie Clyde's SS23 offering has everything you need.

Over the past five years, it certainly feels like there's been a steady stream of new players entering the eyewear game. While many pledge their allegiances to their favorite fashion house or established designer for their all-black blockers, the underdogs have been making a lot of noise.

Edging themselves into the spotlight with a handful of styles worthy of attention, we've got brands like Lexxola and Bonnie Clyde leading a new generation of style, adding flair and attitude to a category that's easy to get lost in.

It doesn't matter if summer's come to a close, finding yourself in the thick of winter wishing for brighter days; sunglasses can offer the feeling without the weather; Bonnie Clyde's styles even more so.

With the arrival of SS23 comes a new visual showcase to nail this point home while ensuring the spotlight sits firmly on a new style selection that serves as the perfect reminder of why this brand has been such a success story over the past few years.

For those hungry for a slice of the Y2K pie, BAMBI returns with two fresh colors ahead of the warmer months, while an additional two palettes are offered to sell out wrap frame, ANGEL.

Truly, you're spoilt for choice. Go and see for yourself – Bonnie Clyde SS23 is available online now.

