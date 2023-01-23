Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Lexxola Welcomes "The Lulu" to the Family!

Written by Sam Cole in Style

No one likes Mondays. Especially when the weather’s dropped below freezing. They’re one way to wish it all away, though; fixing up a new set of frames to live out your summer dreams. You know, like a new pair of Lexxolas, perhaps.

Now, let’s be clear; sunglasses aren’t only for summer. Sure, function-wise, they own the season, but throwing on your favorite pair when the winter puts cold fingers and toes on the menu, is guaranteed to make you feel ten times better.

Where non-seasonal shades are concerned, Lexxola has mastered its craft, creating everyday wearing, attitude-driven frames that are more uniform than functional gear – but that’s not to say they won’t keep your peepers popping on brighter days.

Thanks to its close alignment with its Gen-Z audience, as well as an extensive celebrity alumnus that include Hadids and Kardashians, it’s built a drop schedule as successful as Supreme’s Thursdays.

Ensuring 2023 starts as the brand intends to see it continue, the first launch of the year has arrived to huge applause.

Dubbed “The Lulu,” the new style joins a growing arsenal of period-inspired frames. Following an initial launch that sold out near-instantly, the new four-piece offering is scheduled to restock online on January 25, offering a second opportunity to snag a pair in one of its three custom-dyed lens colors.

Whether you’re keen on pink, black, grey, or tortoiseshell frames, Lexxola has options to satisfy – and that’s without eyeballing the lens color options. Go see for yourself!

