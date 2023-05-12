Sign up to never miss a drop
Bottega Veneta's $1K Dinosaur Is Jurassic Luxury

in CultureWords By Morgan Smith

Welcome to Jurassic (Bottega) Park.

It's no secret that Bottega Veneta has a way with leather. The house intertwines the material in such a skillful, tasteful way that the technique — intreccio and intrecciato — has become synonymous with the brand, resulting in timeless footwear and handbags like the Cassette and Andiamo.

Bottega Veneta is expanding its leather goods empire, introducing a dinosaur figure made entirely out of its beloved leather.

Forget a roar. Bottega Veneta's dinosaur, said rawr, standing 18 centimeters tall with a luxe build of intreccio calf leather. Rendered in a dark red known as Barolo, the prehistoric figurine — priced at $1,050 — finished with a gilded nameplate attached to its slender woven body.

Though it's obvious we're looking at a woven leather dinosaur (though one could argue it looks a bit lizard-y), the question remains: what exactly is the dinosaur? An accessory, home decor, or a gift to the newborn in your life to get 'em started early as a Bottega head?

My thoughts? It's (probably) all of these things and none at the same time. Though, whoever has $1,050 to spare for the piece can do whatever they please with their prehistoric luxury purchase.

Bottega Veneta is also offering an intreccio nappa snake, which, as you may have already guessed, is a green reptile reimagined with the house's signature leather in green (and a slither of red for the tongue). And the same price tag of $1K follows.

Bottega Veneta's intreccio dino and snake are "coming soon," as confirmed by the brand (there's no solid release date yet). But those interested in building their Bottega Veneta animal kingdom are welcome to sign up to be notified of the drops on each piece's respective product pages.

