Bottega Veneta's Couch-Like Loafer Might Be Fall's Comfiest Footwear

Loafers have been the shoe of choice for discerning gents for a very, very long time. And during that time, shoe designers have created several alternatives to the classic penny loafer. Most notably, the tassel loafer and the kilt loafer offered a new angle on the classic silhouette. But while we’ve always got time for the classics, our heads have been turned at pace by new Bottega Veneta footwear this season.

The Italian house has served up a dramatic new twist on the leather loafer with this padded iteration. Combining a dramatic chunky sole unit with a quilted, leather upper, this design is a serious show-stopper. Bottega Veneta is known for adding signature texture to high-quality leather, most famously through its Intrecciato weave, but the padded upper of this loafer takes things to a whole new level, particularly when it comes to comfort. We're dying to slip our feet in it.

Shop the head-turning Bottega Veneta loafer below.

Bottega Veneta Padded Leather Loafers $1250 Buy at Farfetch

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.