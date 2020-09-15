Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bottega Veneta's Couch-Like Loafer Might Be Fall's Comfiest Footwear

Written by Alek Rose in Style

Loafers have been the shoe of choice for discerning gents for a very, very long time. And during that time, shoe designers have created several alternatives to the classic penny loafer. Most notably, the tassel loafer and the kilt loafer offered a new angle on the classic silhouette. But while we’ve always got time for the classics, our heads have been turned at pace by new Bottega Veneta footwear this season.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Italian house has served up a dramatic new twist on the leather loafer with this padded iteration. Combining a dramatic chunky sole unit with a quilted, leather upper, this design is a serious show-stopper. Bottega Veneta is known for adding signature texture to high-quality leather, most famously through its Intrecciato weave, but the padded upper of this loafer takes things to a whole new level, particularly when it comes to comfort. We're dying to slip our feet in it.

Shop the head-turning Bottega Veneta loafer below.

Image on Highsnobiety
Bottega VenetaPadded Leather Loafers
$1250
Buy at Farfetch

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Not-So-Simple ‘70s Sneaker, Quietly & Brilliantly Bottega-fied
  • Cannes Is Warm but Blacked-Out Calvin Klein Is Hot
  • Plastic Bags as Luxury? Anything But Disposable
  • $8,800 Flowers Bloom In Bottega Veneta's Leather Garden
  • Even Merrell’s Hiking Clog Wears Woven a Bottega Weave
What To Read Next
  • A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails
  • Jil Sander's New Era Commences — Sans Clothes
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Essential Pieces for a Heated Summer Wardrobe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now