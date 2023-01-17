Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Next Pair of ASICS are Brain Dead

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
ASICS
1 / 2

Brand: Brain Dead x ASICS

Model: GEL-Nimbus 9

Release Date: 2023

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at ASICS

Editor's Notes: If you've ever found yourself looking down at your sneaker rotation and thinking, "damn, I really need to inject some more life into this," you'd do well to examine everything that Brain Dead has served up over the years.

The collective has a natural knack for taking a canvas and refreshing, or better yet, radicalizing it so much so that it takes on a whole new persona. Said personas are far from subtle, and boring certainly never comes into the equation – basically, this is a team that knows how to make a statement. Effectively.

Between the Brain Dead mainline apparel collections and its collaborative output, it's gone above and beyond to flex its taste for flair, and its latest team-up with ASICS is no different.

Having previously collaborated on a series of head-turners in the past, Brain Dead is pretty much afforded free reign by ASICS. By the looks of things, there are no rules, and that's to the benefit of the consumer.

2023's first offering from the pair (which looks to follow the upcoming ASICS x Andersson Bell three-piece) takes the GEL-Nimbus 9 as foundation, reworking the silhouette with a series of brightly colored panels.

Several yellow, pink, and green tones collide, resulting in a slick look that you'd do well to shy away from during a hangover.

