Brain Dead & Reebok Are At One With Nature

There aren’t many sneakers that have been consistently loved for quite as long as the Reebok Club C.

Comfortable, cushioned, and padded, the Club C is a sneaker that delivers the requirements needed from an everyday shoe, as well as oozing an old-school cool thanks to its relatively uncomplicated design.

Sitting alongside the Workout Plus and Classic Leather when it comes to Reebok’s most recognised silhouettes, the Club C – which is fast-approaching its fortieth anniversary – has found itself at the centre of countless collaborations with a myriad of brands in its time.

This season too is no exception, as Reebok reunites with Los Angeles-based imprint Brain Dead to release two takes on the Club C Revenge, which look set to drop online from August 9.

Reebok 1 / 2

For this collaboration, Brain Dead has looked to nature for inspiration, reshaping the sneaker’s lines and replacing the sneaker’s classic materials with a playful fuzz texture to give each colorway a sense of being alive.

“Club C is probably one of the most iconic shoes ever made, It resonates with so many people and cultures,” explained Brain Dead Co-Founder Kyle Ng.

“We wanted to find a material that reminded us of natural ground. We thought about tennis courts and grass - from there it sprouted. We took the opportunity to revive a classic and uniquely remould it as our own.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This collaboration follows a recent release with Mountain Research that saw the Club C serve as the focal point. Adding a removable lace guard that mimics the original Club C’s perforated foam tongue, the sneaker took on an a classic white/blue colorway, with all over perforations for good measure.