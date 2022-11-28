Brunello Cucinelli's Wine Is Best Paired With a $5,000 Cashmere Sweater

Need a merlot to go with your ultra-fine Mongolian cashmere sweater? Brunello Cucinelli, the Italian label favored by the Bezos and Zuckerbergs of the world, is getting into the business of wine.

Brunello Cucinelli's entry into the world of wine-making was over 10 years in the making. In 2010, the brand — helmed by Mr. Brunello Cucinelli himself — embarked on "The Project for Beauty," a nearly 250-acre plot of land housing the company's headquarters, a small stadium, and an Agrarian Park featuring a vineyard and a wine cellar.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In early November, Cucinelli presented the fruits of his vineyard — dubbed Castello di Solomeo — to a small group of friends, investors, and journalists, who got to sample the designer's first bottle, a 2018 vintage.

The wine, a red blend, will be distributed to the public (selectively, of course) beginning in 2023. Castello di Solomeo will produce approximately 9,000 bottles a year.

"The fruit of the vine... is a primordial symbol of the Earth that has been handed down to us from time immemorial," Cucinelli said in a statement. "I imagine wine from Solomeo as an act of filial sacredness toward the Earth, which inspires me in every choice, in life, in work, in the enchanted landscape."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Cucinelli, whose quietly luxurious cashmere wares are beloved by new and old money alike, has been producing his own olive oil, Oleo Solomeo, since 2008. Like all things Brunello Cucinelli, the oil isn't exactly easy to get your hands on — it's not actually for sale, though some particularly loyal customers reportedly receive complimentary bottles with their $2,000 jeans and $8,000 alpaca-wool blend coats.

No word yet on where customers will be able to purchase Brunello Cucinelli's Rosso Castello di Solomeo (and for what price).