Nothing Screams "I'm Single!" Quite Like Bumble's New Clothing Line

Written by Alexandra Pauly

If you're looking to fend off inquiries into your relationship status this holiday season, Bumble has a solution for you: clothing emblazoned with the dating app's logo, a wordless indicator to moms across the globe you're not seeing anyone.

Bumble Shop is the company's first foray into apparel and consumer retail. The debut range of "Bumble Basics" — logo-adorned caps, T-shirts, and sweaters — is "designed to empower you to Make the First Move in life."

Because nothing will make you feel quite as confident as wearing a trucker hat that says you don't fuck.

According to Chief Brand Officer Selby Drummond, Bumble Shop will eventually expand beyond clothing and "become a space where people can purchase everything from date night kits, custom houseware items, and more."

Bumble homeware: the only thing that could possibly make a bachelor pad more unappealing.

My fairly obvious disdain for Bumble-branded clothing isn't to say that I have a problem with Bumble, the app.

At its launch in 2014, the app offered a safer and more friendly user experience option for women disillusioned by Tinder, a cesspool of unsolicited "you up?" messages and fake profiles.

Speaking of Tinder, the hookup app launched its own retail site in February, dubbed Tinder Made. The store offers a rather extensive range of Tinder-branded tank-tops, hoodies, and sweatpants that look straight out of Spring Breakers.

I can't exactly blame Bumble for wanting to keep up. Still, I need to know — is anyone actually OK with wearing Bumble merch (or Tinder merch, for that matter) in public?

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
