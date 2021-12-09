Nothing Screams "I'm Single!" Quite Like Bumble's New Clothing Line

If you're looking to fend off inquiries into your relationship status this holiday season, Bumble has a solution for you: clothing emblazoned with the dating app's logo, a wordless indicator to moms across the globe you're not seeing anyone.

Bumble Shop is the company's first foray into apparel and consumer retail. The debut range of "Bumble Basics" — logo-adorned caps, T-shirts, and sweaters — is "designed to empower you to Make the First Move in life."

Because nothing will make you feel quite as confident as wearing a trucker hat that says you don't fuck.

According to Chief Brand Officer Selby Drummond, Bumble Shop will eventually expand beyond clothing and "become a space where people can purchase everything from date night kits, custom houseware items, and more."

Bumble homeware: the only thing that could possibly make a bachelor pad more unappealing.

My fairly obvious disdain for Bumble-branded clothing isn't to say that I have a problem with Bumble, the app.

At its launch in 2014, the app offered a safer and more friendly user experience option for women disillusioned by Tinder, a cesspool of unsolicited "you up?" messages and fake profiles.

Speaking of Tinder, the hookup app launched its own retail site in February, dubbed Tinder Made. The store offers a rather extensive range of Tinder-branded tank-tops, hoodies, and sweatpants that look straight out of Spring Breakers.

I can't exactly blame Bumble for wanting to keep up. Still, I need to know — is anyone actually OK with wearing Bumble merch (or Tinder merch, for that matter) in public?