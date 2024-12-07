Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Carhartt Classics, Zipper-tastically De- & Reconstructed

Written by Tom Barker in Style

You’ve seen everything in Carhartt WIP and INVINCIBLE’s new collection before. Denim double-knee pants, pocket-heavy chore coats, ripstop cargo pants… these are quintessential Carhartt staples. Except, look closer, and INVINCIBLE’s experimental touches start to reveal themselves. 

Fresh from reimagining The North Faces’s archive, the Taiwanese label has teamed up with Japanese designer Shinsuke Nakad and focused its attention on deconstructing the blue-collar uniforms Carhartt WIP specializes in. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

No classic workwear essential is safe from INVINCIBLE’s tinkering. Even its most famous coat, its Detroit model, is updated with extra zippered pockets — including one on the back, a theme across all of the collection’s outerwear.

Carhartt WIP
1 / 21

The deconstruction continues onto jeans with contrast stitching highlighting the areas where double-knee panels normally live or simple backpacks and flannel shirts upgraded with nifty little pockets.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There’s also the return of a favorite style from their last collaboration, a chore coat with a packable hood and pockets at almost every turn (two on the chest, five just beneath, one on the sleeve, and two at the back).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Spanning a wide range of Carhartt WIP styles, simpler sweats and accessories compliment the workwear in this seven-piece capsule collection. The full Carhartt WIP x INVINCIBLE collection will be released on December 7, available from the Highsnobiety Shop

INVINCIBLE has taken the familiar form of workwear and skilfully tinkered with every last detail.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Sold out
Issey MiyakeMonthly Colors July Shorts
$415.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dr. MartensSan Mule
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyTour Longsleeve
$315.00
Available in:
Sold out

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • 50 Years of Carhartt WIP's Best Jacket
  • Carhartt WIP's Next Big Collaborator? Nicholas Daley's Mom (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Asymmetric Frankensteined Workwear, Courtesy of Carhartt WIP by sacai
  • Carhartt WIP's Ripped-up & Reconstructed Workwear Is Perfectly Imperfect
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now