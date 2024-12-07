Carhartt Classics, Zipper-tastically De- & Reconstructed

You’ve seen everything in Carhartt WIP and INVINCIBLE’s new collection before. Denim double-knee pants, pocket-heavy chore coats, ripstop cargo pants… these are quintessential Carhartt staples. Except, look closer, and INVINCIBLE’s experimental touches start to reveal themselves.

Fresh from reimagining The North Faces’s archive, the Taiwanese label has teamed up with Japanese designer Shinsuke Nakad and focused its attention on deconstructing the blue-collar uniforms Carhartt WIP specializes in.

No classic workwear essential is safe from INVINCIBLE’s tinkering. Even its most famous coat, its Detroit model, is updated with extra zippered pockets — including one on the back, a theme across all of the collection’s outerwear.

The deconstruction continues onto jeans with contrast stitching highlighting the areas where double-knee panels normally live or simple backpacks and flannel shirts upgraded with nifty little pockets.

There’s also the return of a favorite style from their last collaboration, a chore coat with a packable hood and pockets at almost every turn (two on the chest, five just beneath, one on the sleeve, and two at the back).

Spanning a wide range of Carhartt WIP styles, simpler sweats and accessories compliment the workwear in this seven-piece capsule collection. The full Carhartt WIP x INVINCIBLE collection will be released on December 7, available from the Highsnobiety Shop.

INVINCIBLE has taken the familiar form of workwear and skilfully tinkered with every last detail.