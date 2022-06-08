Burberry x Pop Trading Co. Is For the New-Gen Lads

This article was published on May 12 and updated on June 8.

On May 12, Burberry and Pop Trading Co. announced a collaboration. And nothing else. Well, say less, lads!

Specifically, Burberry issued an email to press saying, simply, "Today, Burberry & Pop Trading Company announce a capsule collection."

It also specified that the collab would launch on June 1 and included a first look at a co-branded logo. The former wasn't quite right (first looks surfaced in Japan by June 5) but, hey, we got here anyways.

As one may have expected, the Burberry x Pop Trading Co. collab — dropping on June 8 at select Burberry physical and online stores in Japan — features a healthy dose of Burberry plaid, granting an opulent air to skate-meets-stately silk shirts, trousers, bucket hats, and crossbody handbags.

The dusky take on the renowned print — a nod to Japan's nighttime skate culture — also flourishes on a customary trench coat. After all, is it really a Burberry collab without the British brand's signature outerwear?

Staple apparel like blazers, parkas, and cargo pants manifests as approachable silhouettes, while hoodies and tees issue a solid offering of no-nonsense collaborative graphics.

Don't forget the cozy blanket!

For those unaware, Pop Trading Co. is an Amsterdam-based skate/lifestyle label with a quietly devoted following.

I always hate comparing brands to one another in some kind of gauche mash-up of disparate tastes, influences, and styles (who enjoys having their hard work lazily juxtaposed against another's?) but, in the name of context, compare Pop to NOAH or Aimé Leon Dore rather than Palace or Supreme (and, no, we haven't forgotten Burberry x Supreme)

Pop Trading Co. specializes in thoughtful menswear of the post-skate variety, like humble chore coats, woven belts, and baggy corduroy slacks.

Pop even asserts that it only sells product to "A carefully curated mix of the best stores in both menswear and skateboarding," which is not incorrect: stockists include ONE BLOCK DOWN, Goodhood, Browns, 1LDK, and ACRMTSM, to name but a few, demonstrating the breadth of Pop's crossover appeal.

Select Pop wares are even sold by Supreme Paris.

Artists are often invited into the Pop fold, as well, with recent contributors like Issey Kumatani, Gilles de Brock, and Lex Pott reworking Pop's staple shirts and fan-favorite accessories with graphic flair.

And it's not like Burberry is the first big company that Pop has partnered with — though it may be the most luxurious — Liberty London, Miffy, Minotaur, and Converse have all received the Pop touch.

But, perhaps, this partnership further reflects Burberry's move towards a younger, edgier audience. It's already got an audience intrigued by Riccardo Tisci's handbags and athleisure, but Burberry is also making strides to reaching more skate-savvy kids.

Kinda like the lad culture of yore, but contemporary and cooler.