Where to Cop the New Region-Exclusive adidas YEEZY Boost 380 Right Now

Thought YEEZY was slowing down? Nothing of the sort. With what must be one of the fastest-working teams in the world, the adidas YEEZY franchise has not used 2020 as a year to take a step back, instead it’s worked overtime releasing fire colorway after fire colorway. The latest silhouette to get the treatment is the adidas YEEZY 380 and it comes in the form of three regional exclusives. The adidas YEEZY Boost 380 "Hylte", "Lmnte", and "Azure" have dropped and you can shop all three pairs at StockX.

The first of the three silhouettes to release was the adidas YEEZY Boost 380 "Lmnte" on December 10th, exclusive to Asia Pacific, Africa, India, and the Middle East. "Lmnte" features a minimal earth-tone upper which is interrupted only by a bright yellow slash across the perforated side. On December 11th the adidas YEEZY Boost 380 "Azure" released exclusively in Europe as well as the YEEZY Boost 380 "Hylte" worldwide.

In a similar vein to "Lmnte", "Azure" relies on a subtle, earth-tone backdrop to give the electric azure stripe across the perforated section impact. "Hylte", on the other hand, takes a much louder stance on color. A bright yellow upper features the signature embroidered camo motif for texture while a light-green slash rounds out the eye-catching upper which sits atop the dark grey upper.

While region-exclusive releases have a habit of upping the levels of desirability due to inaccessibility, you won’t need to worry about traveling to secure the bag. As long as you keep your eyes on the StockX listings, you will have no trouble copping a certified-authentic pair of any of the three newest adidas YEEZY Boost 380 drops regardless of your location.

Shop the adidas YEEZY Boost 380 "Hylte", "Azure & "Lmnte" below.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.