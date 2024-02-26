More YEEZYs Are Coming in 2024, adidas Confirms

More adidas YEEZYs are officially coming in 2024. adidas announced the news on February 26, confirming the further release of remaining YEEZY product plus the first drop of the year.

First up, adidas is offering up the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 sneaker in "Steel Grey," a colorway originally rumored to release in 2023 during the other sales.

The "Steel Grey" YEEZY BOOST 350s are now loaded on the adidas CONFIRMED app's calendar, ready to launch on February 29. Currently, fans can enter the drawing for the greyscale YEEZYs, which will retail for $230.

adidas has yet to reveal the next batch of YEEZYs. However, the German sportswear brand's announcement featured some blacked-out models, made out to be the YEEZY slides, BOOST 350 V2, FOAM RNR, and 500 (Jay-Z's faves).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

When the future adidas YEEZYs come to light, expect the drops to go down exclusively on the adidas CONFIRMED app, adidas' regular app, and adidas' website.

After terminating the YEEZY partnership in October 2022, adidas finally answered the question regarding what to do with all that leftover YEEZY in its post-Ye era: sell it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The label hosted YEEZY sales in May and August 2023, dropping off YEEZY products from 2022 like the YEEZY 450 "Stone Teal" and 500 High Tactical Boot.

Following 2023's last rollout, adidas put rumors to rest, confirming the delivery of more YEEZYs for 2024. As with previous sales, adidas will continue to donate to organizations that combat discrimination and hate.