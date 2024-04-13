Caitlin Clark's First Fashion Deal Has Fans Waiting (& Guessing)

It's not just the WNBA keeping a close watch on Caitlin Clark, the Iowa basketball star who's just been invited to the 2024 Draft. Her on-court skills have captivated basketball enthusiasts and major brand names alike.

The Iowa women's basketball alum already has a couple of major deals up her sleeves, including one with sportswear giant Nike. But even with such big names secured, fans still are wondering: where is Clark's first fashion partnership?

Clark's game attire mainly consists of black and gold Iowa gear and Nike Swooshes (Kobe basketball sneakers included). Clark's off-duty style, on the other hand, is typically neutral-colored and logo-free. Typically.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Tiktoker Micaela, also known as @mixthelabel, pointed out an interesting style moment by Clark, in which the basketball player wore a standout luxury item recently. That's enough of the suspense: Clark specifically wore a $580 Dior Clair D Lune necklace in gold with shiny pearls and crystals.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"I know this is a silly video, but genuinely, I've never seen this girl in anything designer in her entire life," Micaela said (Clark is Micaela's dream client to style, by the way).

"She just pulls up to a casual dinner with this Christian Dior necklace. There has to be a sentimental story."

Micaela — whose other TikToks feature how she'd style basketball players like Clark — goes on to wonder if Clark just dropped a hint about signing to Dior as an ambassador or maybe even going to forthcoming Met Gala with the luxury brand. "Silly video" or not, Clark's Dior moment is definitely worth a double take for fashion deal speculations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Clark's Dior necklace is probably the most visible luxury branding moment we've seen on the young hoop icon. Clark has also been seen in what looks like Louis Vuitton's Wallet on Chain purse previously. Although, it was too far back to confirm the purse ID solidly.

With the Dior necklace, the gold chain and shimmering "CD" initials stand out explicitly, even more against Clark's dark brown top. In other words, it's like a clear callout saying, "Hey, Caitlin Clark is wearing a Dior necklace."

Maybe I've gone too far down rabbit hole like Micaela here. Or perhaps, fans may be on to something regarding Clark's first potential fashion sponsorship. Either way, it's about time for fashion brands to work with Clark as well as other women players. For all their good game, they deserve fashion deals (and more).