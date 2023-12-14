Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Suddenly, Fashion Wants to Catch 'em All

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

There were times when 2023 evoked the end-of-history moment that was summer 2016, back when everyone and their grandma (literally) inexplicably came down with Pokémon Go fever.

Except this time, instead of regular folks going Poké-crazy, fashion has developed a sudden craving for everything Pokémon. And by everything, I mean the first 151 Pokémon.

But still, even the first generation of Pokémon alone has more fashion clout than any of its peers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Really, this was the big takeaway from 2023's Pokémon obsession; it's not enough to simply point out that you got your fashion in my Pokémon and my Pokémon in your fashion because that isn't all that new.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

No, it's that no other Japanese media franchise has ever crossed over into mainstream luxury fashion like Pokémon, especially the way that Pokémon did this year.

You sure don't see Goku or Astro Boy rendered in Tiffany & Co. bling. I mean, the fact that that one of the world's leading luxury jewelers created a tiny gold Pikachu, with artisanal Pokéball to match, is objective proof that 2023 is the year that Pokémon peaked, fashionwise.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Pokélove wasn't just as overt as Tiffany's collection. It snuck into the culture, unexpectedly infiltrating the discourse at large.

Sandy Liang's Salomon sneakers weren't an official Pokémon collab, for instance, but the designer claimed that the shoes' inspiration came from famously cute Pokémon Jigglypuff.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

LVMH-owned fashion house Fendi, meanwhile, created a collection of fancy leather goods decorated with slightly less-famous Pokémon like Dragonite and Dratini (also from the first generation of Pokémon).

Setting aside the initial sticker shock that the average Pokémon fan is likely to suffer when attempting to shop Fendi's Pokémon line, this one isn't that big of a surprise: Kim Jones, Fendi's womenswear creative director, is famously friendly with Hiroshi Fujiwara, founder of fragment design and longtime Pokémon collaborator, who oversaw this drop.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Fujiwara played one of the largest roles in Pokémon's slow march towards fashion legitimacy. He's been pushing Pokémon in conventionally streetwear outlets — stylized T-shirts, plush figures — for years, consistently demonstrating the franchise's mass appeal.

Same for Daniel Arsham, the artist who made Tiffany x Pokémon a thing. He's masterminded his own vast assortment of Pokémoments, from his own Pikachu sculptures to various UNIQLO Pokécollabs.

View external content

Guys like Arsham and Fujiwara are the reason that Pokémon has evolved from streetwear to luxury in the span of a single year. Like, Gucci dabbled with Pokémon Go! in 2020, yes, but that was more down to Gucci's fascination with tech than a demonstration of Pikachu's stylishness.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If it wasn't for these men, there probably wouldn't be an A.P.C. x Pokémon collection, another 2023 release that seems strange — proudly ordinary French clothing stalwart meets graphic-first gaming franchise? — until you remember that A.P.C. founder Jean Touitou is good friends with Fujiwara (the Japanese creative was not directly involved in the A.P.C. x Pokémon line, mind you).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Quick break to point out an odd fact: there are currently nine generations of Pokémon, each one rolled out in line with a new game in the series (and carried through to subsequent offshoots). The first Pokémon generation is the one with Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Mewtwo, and all the other most famous critters.

Perhaps that's the sole reason that every big Pokémon fashion project focuses exclusively on those initial 151 Pokémon. It's ceaseless: from COMME des GARÇONS to Billionaire Boys Club, basically every Pokémon collaboration dials in on those early characters, including the ones with Tiffany, Fendi, and A.P.C..

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I mention this both as an odd quirk and also because the most familiar Pokémon characters tie in with the other big factor boosting Pokémon's visibility this year. The streetwear touch was a huge factor but the other, possibly even more meaningful wrinkle is that Pokémon, at its most visible, is big business and has been for several years now.

Pokémon cards have become as valuable as handbags, with rare specimens and unopened booster packs sometimes selling for thousands upon thousands of dollars.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The scarcity and perceived value of anything blessed by the right Pokémon's smiling mug inspired some of 2023's other big Poké-flashpoints. They aren't fashion-related necessarily but they do underscore the demand and dollar signs that allure luxury labels to tap into Pokémon.

For example, there was the bizarre phenomenon of Santa Cruz' Pokémon-themed skate decks flipping on eBay for massively multiplied retail values, simply because they were sold as blind-pull packs akin to Pokémon card booster packs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A few months later, Pokémon's fabulously viral takeover of Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum drew record crowds so hungry for the rare Pikachu trading card offered during the promotional period that the museum was forced to stop giving out freebies.

Tremendous demand for Pokémon collectibles even inspired similarly marketable artist Takashi Murakami to create his own line of purposely resalable cards, which he proudly introduced by mentioning that they were produced by the same manufacturer as Pokémon.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Were Pokémon still a mere cultural touchstone like Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, or Demon Slayer — three similarly popular and profitable Japanese franchises — it'd remain relegated to streetwear, at the price points that most of its fans probably prefer.

But because Pokémon has thoroughly demonstrated its moneymaking capabilities, the profit-motivated machinery of fashion has accepted it as a viable luxury partner.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Whereas these kinds of novelty franchise collaborations were once solely the stuff of seasonal oddity — Balenciaga x Hello Kitty, Gucci x Doraemon Pokémon has proven that it's a true contender, capable of delivering on both widespread appeal and big-time pricepoints.

Maybe you actually don't have to catch 'em all — according to luxury labels, really only need those first 151 Pokémon, give or take.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
1906
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Twinsun Cardigan
Story mfg.
$650
Image on Highsnobiety
Classic Beanie
Human Made
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is a Japanese fashion-obsessed editor & writer who lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, podcasts, *Dark Souls* speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    32 French Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know in 2023
    • Style
  • 90s hip hop fashion feature Adidas Guess Nike
    The Trends & Brands That Defined ’90s Hip-Hop Fashion
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT SS24 Is All Andy Warhol
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Facetasm's SS24 Show Was a Clarks Bonanza!
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pharrell's Flipped His Tiffany Specs
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Fendi's pokemon x fragment design collaboration with a dragonite handbag and dratini pouch
    Suddenly, Fashion Wants to Catch 'em All
    • Style
  • Zoe Kravitz leaves Taylor Swift's 34th birthday party in New York
    Zoë Kravitz Is Freezing 
    • Style
  • AXE x Market Scented Stealie Hoodie
    EXCLUSIVE: This Hoodie Smells Like Your Middle School Crush
    • Beauty
  • Jason Momoa wears a tall hat, houndstooth coat & slippers while eating Cheez-Its at The Late Show studios
    Moment of Zen: Jason Momoa Eating Cheez-Its & Wearing a Giant Hat 
    • Style
  • JJJJound's adidas Samba sneaker collaboration in white and black leather with a gum sole
    JJJJound's adidas Samba Is Exactly What You Expect
    • Sneakers
  • Justin Bieber wears SKYLRK sneakers, his own sneaker brand
    Justin Bieber Might've Accidentally Revealed His New Streetwear Brand
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023