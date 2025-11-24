Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Carhartt Made the Toughest Salomon Sneaker Even Tougher

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Salomon/GOAT
1 / 2

Is the Salomon x Carhartt WIP X-ALP sneaker the hardest-working trail shoe you’ve ever seen? And, mind you, this isn’t the duo’s first rodeo.  

The earlier collab leaned more Salomon than Carhartt, turning the Shelter CSWP shoe into a winter-ready hiking boot with Carhartt ripstop touches stitched into the upper. 

The new X-ALP sneaker follows the same logic, blending both brands across one silhouette.

First, Salomon brings the core trail features, with the shoe carrying a protective rubber mudguard, a thick grippy, outsole with the same flecked treatment as the mudguard, and a durable mixed-material upper built for splash protection and rough terrain.

Then, Carhartt adds the swagger.

The duck-camo detailing across the collar and tongue is the clearest signal, the same modified camo you see across Carhartt chore jackets, hoodies, and shackets. It gives the already capable hiking shoe a bit more attitude.

Expected to arrive on Salomon’s website on December 18 for $200, the Carhartt WIP x Salomon X-ALP brings together two brands known for rugged reliability. But both are staples in the fashion collab circuit too, showing up everywhere from partnerships with Sacai and MM6 to Dover Street Market. In Carhartt’s case, it even played a role in the recent Clipse rollout

Two of the hardest-working brands in gear and clothing were bound to link up again.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
