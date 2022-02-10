Carhartt WIP x Salomon is What Gorp' Dreams are Made Of

Gorp' dreams are made of these – a functional fashion dream, Carhartt WIP's hardwearing workwear expertise meets Salomon's high-performance for a remixed take on the Shelter CSWP.

Whether you're trying to get winter-ready, hike-ready, or both, the Shelter CSWP is a seasonal essential. Just as effective at hitting peaks as streets, the boots, which are somewhat reminiscent of Timberland's Sprint Ridge and Barlett Ridge mid-top hiking boots, typically come with a softshell construction Climatherm insulation and underfoot for unparalleled waterproofing and warmth.

Even though past iterations have demonstrated Salomon's effortlessness where colorway curation is concerned, Carhartt WIP's effort perfects it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The palette combines a tonal interplay of "Navy," "Thyme," "Gray," and "Sand" for a look that'd feel perfectly at home settled within the pages of an Engelbert Strauss Workwear catalog.

Though lacking the bold prints nestled within WIP's seasonal deliveries, the stark makeup gives full attention to the technical build of the silhouette. When breaking apart the tonal blocking, you'll find touches of Carhartt's staple ripstop fabrication at the upper, providing a welcomed, hard-wearing contrast to the welded construction details.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While the upper keeps the elements at bay and balances the more aggressive aesthetic of the sole, it's the lower portions packed full of performance qualities.

A combination of two types of rubber offers superior traction and enhanced stability, while the Contrapgrip sole's crampon-style detailing provides enhanced grip and control.

If your collection of Arc' shells has started gathering dust – lace up and head off the beaten path with Carhartt WIP x Salomon's Shelter CSWP, which is available to shop online at the Highsnobiety Shop and Carhartt WIP now.