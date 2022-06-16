Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Carhartt WIP & Helinox Is Packable Perfection

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture
Carhartt WIP
1 / 10

As the proud named driver on my girlfriend’s Volkswagen T4 insurance, you could say that what I don’t know about campervanning probably isn’t worth knowing.

You’d be wrong, though, because my knowledge is fairly limited. Almost worthless, in fact.

That being said, one area I’m particularly well-versed in – and a topic I’m considering as my Mastermind specialist subject – is the interested world of packable outdoors gear.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nothing quite beats something that packs away, right? Whether it’s a coat, table, massive tent, or a chair, the sense of accomplishment that overwhelms me when an item neatly stows into a hand-held bag is incomparable.

The masters of packable gear? Helinox. With its “At Home, Anywhere” mantra, the South Korean brand has become the apple of my eye in recent years – even more so after link ups with a host of my favorite labels, too.

Collaborators so far include the likes of Palace, Bodega, Stüssy, and even Jordan Brand, but for Spring/Summer 2022, they’re reuniting with Carhartt WIP for another concise camo-infused capsule.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

After teaming up for the first time last year, Helinox and Carhartt WIP are back with three items — a portable chair, portable workspace, and box-shape canopy.

Available online now, each piece adorns Carhartt WIP’s “Camo Tide” print, including Helinox’s Sunset Chair and Tactical Field Office, alongside a Royal Box Shade which provides SPF 50+ sun coverage via its polyester ripstop fabric.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As the fair-weather camping season begins to lift its dreary head, make sure you do one thing before heading into the wilderness this season: make it packable, make it Helinox.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Leather Carhartt Jacket for... Summer?
  • This “Trashed” Carhartt Jacket Is Really a Treasure
  • Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play
  • Snakeskin Carhartt Workwear Is a Wild Work in Progress
  • Carhartt Classics, Zipper-tastically De- & Reconstructed
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now