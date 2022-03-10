Catch 'Em All! With CASETiFY's New Pokémon Collection

Would Ash Ketchum ever leave Pikachu at home? Probably not – with CASETiFY's new Pokémon accessory collection, you'll never leave home without your Pocket Monsters again.

25 years. A quarter of a century. That's how long it's been since the Pokémon animated series first graced our screens. Having grown up watching the show and collecting cards with one of my older brothers, I knew that the show had been around a while, but not once did I assume it was the same age as me. Wild.

In 25 years, the franchise has gone on to be estimated as the highest-grossing media franchise of all time, with nine generations of video games, 8 TV specials, and a total of 1185 episodes. Basically, it's had a good run, with no end in sight.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Every fan has their favorite Pokémon – for me, it's a throwdown between Blaziken and Squirtle – that'd they'd like to keep by their side, and with CASETiFY's latest collaborative collection, you can.

This isn't the first time the pair have come together, but it is their biggest collection yet. Launching in celebration of the franchise's 25th anniversary and the Pokémon Legends: Arceus RPG, a wide selection of iPhone and accessory cases decorated with fan-favorite monsters will be made available.

Aside from your standard colorful cases, the collection has some heavily stylized options, such as a 3D pixelated Pokéball AirPod case and three exclusively designed mirror cases.

Each of the three-mirror cases, which feature the legendary Dialga, Parkia, and Arceus, will be available to one lucky winner by taking a quiz online.

The full CASETiFY x Pokémon collection will be available online from March 22.