In "Metallic Oil Green," Nike's Best Air Max Stomper Gets a Slick Makeover

Nike doesn't normally revisit its younger sneakers so soon. But for a stunner like the Air Max Muse, the brand makes an exception.

The Air Max Muse is barely a year old, and Nike is already running back one of its first colorways, "Oil Green."

With the latest drop, the Air Max Muse "Oil Green" gets a glazed makeover by the sportswear brand, resulting in a new glossy take known as the "Metallic Oil Green."

Those previous matte touches? Forget about it. The new "Metallic Oil Green" Air Maxes feature shiny green overlays instead.

Elsewhere, it's still pretty much the same "Oil Green" Air Max Muses like the last time, complete with the black mesh underlays and bright red Swoosh. Of course, the sneaker still resembles an extremely chunky version of the Air Max Portal, complete with its big, bubbly heels.

The Nike shoe is just now slicker than ever in "Metallic Oil Green."

There's been other shiny versions of the shoe before, spicy-hot steppers included. But polishing up one of the Muse's best colorways was a solid move on Nike's part.

Nike's Air Max Muse "Metallic Oil Green" is expected to drop this fall on Nike's website. Expect to pay the usual retail price of $170 for the glossed-up versions.

