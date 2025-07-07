Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

In "Metallic Oil Green," Nike's Best Air Max Stomper Gets a Slick Makeover

Written by Morgan Smith in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

Nike doesn't normally revisit its younger sneakers so soon. But for a stunner like the Air Max Muse, the brand makes an exception.

The Air Max Muse is barely a year old, and Nike is already running back one of its first colorways, "Oil Green."

Shop Nike Air Max Muse

With the latest drop, the Air Max Muse "Oil Green" gets a glazed makeover by the sportswear brand, resulting in a new glossy take known as the "Metallic Oil Green."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Those previous matte touches? Forget about it. The new "Metallic Oil Green" Air Maxes feature shiny green overlays instead.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Elsewhere, it's still pretty much the same "Oil Green" Air Max Muses like the last time, complete with the black mesh underlays and bright red Swoosh. Of course, the sneaker still resembles an extremely chunky version of the Air Max Portal, complete with its big, bubbly heels.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Nike shoe is just now slicker than ever in "Metallic Oil Green."

There's been other shiny versions of the shoe before, spicy-hot steppers included. But polishing up one of the Muse's best colorways was a solid move on Nike's part.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike's Air Max Muse "Metallic Oil Green" is expected to drop this fall on Nike's website. Expect to pay the usual retail price of $170 for the glossed-up versions.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$138.75
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Techy Air Max Mule Becomes Dark Like the Night Sky
  • Nike’s Fiery Air Max Sneaker Gets Its Most Lovely Colorway Yet
  • Nike Sculpts a Pretty (& Thicc) "Alabaster" Air Max Sneaker
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • adidas Denim-fied the Samba
  • This Premium, Colorful Vans Skate Shoe Is a Straight-Up Gem
  • Nike's Matrix-Themed Air Force 1 Sneaker Is a Good Kind of Glitch
  • In "Metallic Oil Green," Nike's Best Air Max Stomper Gets a Slick Makeover
  • It Takes a Real Superstar to Recognize Another
  • An Artful Nike Dunk, Decked Out in Handmade Harris Tweed
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now