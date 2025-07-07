Nike's Matrix-Themed Air Force 1 Sneaker Is a Good Kind of Glitch

The beloved "Triple Black" Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker has entered the matrix.

Nike has once again made over the classic all-black sneaker, this time creating a glitch-style pair called "Matrix."

The shoe almost immediately reminds you of the movie The Matrix, featuring bright green stitching similar to the codes from the sci-fi film franchise.

Consider these a glitch in the Nike matrix, even (in a good way).

The Air Force 1 also features digitalized graphics on the insoles, further nodding to the film's virtual reality aesthetic.

Nike's iconic blacked-out Air Force 1 has been girlcore-ified and even turned into a quietly luxe stepper by COMME des GARÇONS. Now, it's channeling its inner Neo...again.

That's right. This isn't the first Matrix-themed Air Force 1. In the early 2000s, the sportswear brand designed a limited-edition Forces collection inspired by the movie. The sneakers even featured an embroidered "1" on the side, a nod to The Chosen One.

The Nike Air Force 1 "Matrix" sneakers are expected to drop during the fall season on Nike's website. But here's the thing, they're releasing in grade school sizes.

Again, it's another example of the kids getting all the good Nike stuff, like cool Crocs-style water shoes and even "Matrix" Forces.

