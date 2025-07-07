Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

It Takes a Real Superstar to Recognize Another

Written by Maximilian Migowski in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)
Adidas
1 / 8

First introduced in 1969, the adidas Superstar began its journey on the basketball court and quickly became a cultural icon — iconic rubber shell toe and all. Over the decades, it’s graced the feet of hip-hop royalty, high fashion's who-is-who, and now, football legend Lionel Messi.

As part of these two forces' ongoing partnership, adidas has tapped Lionel Messi to reimagine the Superstar.

Shop adidas Superstars
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The result? A pair that feels rooted in history with refined nods to Messi’s legacy: pale blue accents that echo Argentina’s national colors, or a vibrant pink with black, adorned with delicate gold name embossings, and the soccer player's logo on-tongue.

Image on Highsnobiety
adidasSuperstar Messi Shoes
$110
Buy at adidas

This is a sneaker as much as it is a tribute though, a personalized artifact even, and one that honors Messi's enduring impact on sports and philanthropy, all through the lens of one of adidas' most iconic silhouettes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Much like Messi himself, the Superstar doesn’t need gimmicks. Its design — streamlined, sharp, instantly recognizable — continues to hold weight, in defiance of trends and fads. (Though it is getting some dedicated attention now, through special collabs and new versions, following the Samba and Taekwondo's extended reigns.)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

With this latest team-up, adidas reinforces a message that heritage and innovation, the old and the new guard, aren't mutually exclusive, or simply coexist. They can elevate each other, just as true stars would.

Takes one to know one.

Image on Highsnobiety
adidasSuperstar Messi Shoes
$110
Buy at adidas

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

OakleyEllipse
$325.00
Available in:
One size
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
On x FKACloud X FKA
$210.00
Available in:
3636.53737.538

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Stars Show Out for adidas’ Biggest Superstar (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Slick adidas Superstar for Soccer's Superstar
  • adidas’ New Superstar Is an Old Superstar Gone Luxe
  • The adidas Superstar Has Never Been Breezier (or Pinker)
  • Once adidas' Most Ubiquitous Sneaker, the Superstar Is Reborn as Its Most Luxurious
What To Read Next
  • This Premium, Colorful Vans Skate Shoe Is a Straight-Up Gem
  • Nike's Matrix-Themed Air Force 1 Sneaker Is a Good Kind of Glitch
  • In "Metallic Oil Green," Nike's Best Air Max Stomper Gets a Slick Makeover
  • It Takes a Real Superstar to Recognize Another
  • An Artful Nike Dunk, Decked Out in Handmade Harris Tweed
  • Bleached & Faded for Fall, Carhartt Sets a New Standard
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now