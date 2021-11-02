G-SHOCK’s Hardest, Toughest Watches Are Available Here Now

Brand: Casio G-SHOCK

Season: FW21

Key Pieces: DW-5600, GA-2100, and GA-2000

Release Date: Available now

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Price: $115 to $145

Editor’s Notes: Highsnobiety’s latest drop of G-SHOCK watches includes some of Casio’s most iconic models, including the DW-5600 and the GA-2100. All three models included in the drop set themselves apart from conventional watches thanks to their shock resistance and overall toughness.

Every watch is built to withstand extreme conditions, making them a go-to for outdoor enthusiasts. G-SHOCK watches are worn by everyone from military personnel and law enforcement, to medical professionals, athletes, and musicians. The brand’s list of collaborators is also a long one, having been embedded in street culture for well over two decades.

This drop comprises G-SHOCK’s mainline models in a range of colorways ranging from an eye-catching red to more subtle blacks, whites, or transparent housings. Shop the entire collection below.

