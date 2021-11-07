G-SHOCK the System With a Multicolor Carbon Bezel

G-SHOCK's latest introduction to its ever-expanding arsenal of hard-wearing wristwear is as colorful as it gets – welcome, the MTG-B2000XMG.

Whether it's 1983 or 2021, Casio's G-SHOCK line refuses to be an afterthought. Throughout the past year, the brand has ushered in a growing lineup of watches, including collaborations, updated and original watches.

Over the past six months, we've welcomed the introduction of pieces developed alongside Moncler Genius, MISTERGENTLEMAN, PORTER, and Daily Paper – not to mention a series of luxe timepieces.

Its efforts have served as a reminder of the brand's futurist vision, a vision that has ensured its timelessness.

The newest inductee into the G-SHOCK family arrives as part of the MT-G line. For the MTG-B2000XMG, Casio has created a multicolor carbon bezel, providing the brand with one of its biggest statement pieces to date. Made by laminating carbon with colored glass fiber, the watch features a vivid multicolor bezel with a three-dimensional quality.

The real beauty of this piece lays in the randomness of the process used to create its multilayered face. Due to the way the carbon is laminated, no two watches share the same appearance.

All of the bells and whistles of a modern smartwatch are accounted for, including Smartphone Link functionality for automatic world-time updates, solar charging, and a high-brightness LED interface.

Sign-ups to purchase the G-SHOCK MTG-B2000XMG are online now.