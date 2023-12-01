Nike's Revamped the Uniform of the Roadman (& Haaland)

Over the last decade or so, Nike’s Tech Fleece has become the unofficial uniform of the London roadman.

Through a comfortable combination of cutting-edge technology and understated style, the two layers of cozy Nike cotton jersey, which insulates and regulates, are as popular now than ever before.

Nike

This is, in part, down to a host of famous wearers like former Highsnobiety cover star Central Cee, Erling Haaland, Naomi Osaka, and Carlos Alcaraz, but also a result of the rest of us continuously striving to find the perfect balance between form and function.

Nike

Now, to celebrate 10 years since the birth of the Tech Fleece, Nike is pushing things forward by not only improving the material even further to deliver unrivalled lightweight warmth and comfort like never before, but switching up the silhouettes, too.

Nike

Nike’s mainline collection will see the return of OG stitch for stitch replicas from the first Tech Fleece collection back in 2013 for Fall/Winter 2023, alongside new open-hem wide leg trousers and sleek-but-cozy sweatshirts.

Nike

All designed with the typically relaxed athletic fit we’ve come to expect of Nike’s Tech Fleece, each garment within the collection arrives as the ideal candidate for a day of layering when the conditions call for it, yet adds next to zero bulk.

The new contemporary look has also been taken to new heights through limited edition capsule collections with NOCTA, which are about as fleecy as things come.