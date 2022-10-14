Relive Summer With a New Set of CHIMI Peepers

Eyes up; it's time for some new shades. Sure, summer's slipped into a distant memory, but that doesn't mean that your sunglasses should, too. Day, night, indoors, outdoors, there's always a moment to throw a pair on – maybe even a new pair, the kind you'll find some CHIMI's selection of new seasonal styles.

I don't know about you, but as far as I'm concerned, sunglasses are as seasonless as it gets. Once the staple of summer holidays, or; keeping those peepers protected from said sun, sunglasses are now as much of a day-to-day essential as SPF. Seriously.

If we're being honest, I definitely own one, two, or three too many pairs, but who's counting? For those keen to update their rotation with something worthy of absorbing an earful of "why are you wearing sunnies indoors?" comments, CHIMI is the place to go.

You'll never go wrong with some good old Scandinavian design and CHIMI ticks that box with its palette of Swedish delights. There is a strong selection that covers everything from sporty rave styles to colorful see-through lenses with metal frames (there's even a swim offering) – but; if your fall desires something low-key, these latest arrivals are your best bet.

Available online now, the two-piece style selection includes the Arpeggio and Progression. Both sit on a minimalist, strong yet subtle rectangular frame. The first is blacked out with dark gradient lenses, while its counterpart features a tortoiseshell pattern with brown gradient lenses.

Sold Out Highsnobiety Stripe Longsleeve Jersey Sand Stone $75.00 Sold Out