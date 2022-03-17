Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Cinelli x Inter Collection is Biking at 3, Balling at 6

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Cinelli
1 / 6

Gone are the days of needing to choose between being a baller and bike life, for Cinelli's team up with Inter (Milan) bridges bike life and the pitch with an exclusive collection of sporting apparel, and a couple of bikes, of course.

Okay – it's unlikely anyone has ever faced such a conundrum; but think about it, have you ever witnessed a true marriage of football and cycling? The two sports aren't exactly bread and butter, but the pursuit of sporting excellence keeps them close, in a way, and is the foundation on which the Cinelli and Inter collection is built.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A true celebration of their Milanese connection, a desire to succeed and excel in style, the collection is a provision of sporting goods and cycles that are being released in two phases.

With the first leg of the Milan derby a couple of weeks behind us, and the second looming ahead in April, this collaboration has come together with perfect timing. At its heart, the collaboration is a showcase – a showcase that Inter is more than just football, capable of thriving beyond the pitch, and what better way to thrive than on two wheels? None, I say.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For the first drop of the two-pronged collection, sporting gear (fit for your commute or spin around the block) is on the menu. Comprised of biking essentials – a jersey, bib shorts, socks, and a cycling cap – the blacked-out lineup features designs inspired by the history and art of Milan, embellished with blue stitching, which recalls the manufacturing traditions of the iconic city.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, I know you're asking – what's cycling gear without a bike? Well, luckily the collection includes two exclusive cycles in the form of the Inter x Cinelli Vigorelli and Nemo Tig Gravel. Suitable for both track and city, these themed bikes are top-tier in terms of performance and style.

Made in Italy and fitted with Pirelli tires, these are the type of wheels to leave your friends green with envy (and in a cloud of smoke as you speed by).

There's no time like the present to hit the pedals – you can shop the Cinelli x Inter collection online now.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPDetroit Jacket Dusty Hamilton Brown
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosPerey Velcro Strap Sneakers White
$330.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • UGG x Reese Cooper Takes You to Terra Incognita
  • Highsnobiety x FILA Close Out Not In Milan
  • We Took Over Milan's Iconic Plastic Nightclub with CAMPERLAB
  • The smart #5 BRABUS Premieres at Not In Milan
  • Not In Milan
    • Design
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now