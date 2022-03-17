The Cinelli x Inter Collection is Biking at 3, Balling at 6

Gone are the days of needing to choose between being a baller and bike life, for Cinelli's team up with Inter (Milan) bridges bike life and the pitch with an exclusive collection of sporting apparel, and a couple of bikes, of course.

Okay – it's unlikely anyone has ever faced such a conundrum; but think about it, have you ever witnessed a true marriage of football and cycling? The two sports aren't exactly bread and butter, but the pursuit of sporting excellence keeps them close, in a way, and is the foundation on which the Cinelli and Inter collection is built.

A true celebration of their Milanese connection, a desire to succeed and excel in style, the collection is a provision of sporting goods and cycles that are being released in two phases.

With the first leg of the Milan derby a couple of weeks behind us, and the second looming ahead in April, this collaboration has come together with perfect timing. At its heart, the collaboration is a showcase – a showcase that Inter is more than just football, capable of thriving beyond the pitch, and what better way to thrive than on two wheels? None, I say.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For the first drop of the two-pronged collection, sporting gear (fit for your commute or spin around the block) is on the menu. Comprised of biking essentials – a jersey, bib shorts, socks, and a cycling cap – the blacked-out lineup features designs inspired by the history and art of Milan, embellished with blue stitching, which recalls the manufacturing traditions of the iconic city.

Now, I know you're asking – what's cycling gear without a bike? Well, luckily the collection includes two exclusive cycles in the form of the Inter x Cinelli Vigorelli and Nemo Tig Gravel. Suitable for both track and city, these themed bikes are top-tier in terms of performance and style.

Made in Italy and fitted with Pirelli tires, these are the type of wheels to leave your friends green with envy (and in a cloud of smoke as you speed by).

There's no time like the present to hit the pedals – you can shop the Cinelli x Inter collection online now.