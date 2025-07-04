Grandma’s Crochet Pattern on adidas’ Hottest Sneakers

adidas just reworked two of its most iconic shoes, the Samba OG and SL 72, with woven uppers that hit that rare sweet spot between breathable summer sneaker and “wait, did your cool grandma make those?”

Crochet jokes aside, the execution is more Bottega-coded in texture, JW Anderson-coded in vibe. Remember those JW crochet loafers that floated around last summer? If either label gave us a woven adidas collab (please do), we’d expect something this earthy, tactile, and tightly woven.

The Samba OG is part of a larger “Crochet Pack,” and swaps its usual leather for a thick basket-weave knit upper, complete with tonal suede accents at the heel and toe.

It’s still riding that classic gum sole, but now softened into something you’d wear barefoot on a terrace. It’s arriving in shades like “Sand Strata” and “Orbit Green”, all cool, mineral tones that look like beach glass, but wearable.

Then there’s the SL 72 OG, a low-profile runner that’s not officially part of the pack but gets its own woven remix. It’s slightly more sporty, with a cushier sole and deeper color options, but just as ready for summer rotation.

Woven kicks have been quietly threading their way through both lanes, from Nike’s cult-favorite Air Woven and visvim’s mesh moccasins to Bottega’s Intrecciato slip-ons.

It’s fun seeing adidas also getting into its grandma bag.

The Samba OG and SL 72 OG woven editions are available now via Naked Copenhagen. Together, they prove that even after 70 years, your favorite adidas icons still have new tricks.

