Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Grandma’s Crochet Pattern on adidas’ Hottest Sneakers

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

adidas just reworked two of its most iconic shoes, the Samba OG and SL 72, with woven uppers that hit that rare sweet spot between breathable summer sneaker and “wait, did your cool grandma make those?”

Crochet jokes aside, the execution is more Bottega-coded in texture, JW Anderson-coded in vibe. Remember those JW crochet loafers that floated around last summer? If either label gave us a woven adidas collab (please do), we’d expect something this earthy, tactile, and tightly woven.

Shop adidas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Samba OG is part of a larger “Crochet Pack,” and swaps its usual leather for a thick basket-weave knit upper, complete with tonal suede accents at the heel and toe. 

It’s still riding that classic gum sole, but now softened into something you’d wear barefoot on a terrace. It’s arriving in shades like “Sand Strata” and “Orbit Green”, all cool, mineral tones that look like beach glass, but wearable.

adidas
1 / 8

Then there’s the SL 72 OG, a low-profile runner that’s not officially part of the pack but gets its own woven remix. It’s slightly more sporty, with a cushier sole and deeper color options, but just as ready for summer rotation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Woven kicks have been quietly threading their way through both lanes, from Nike’s cult-favorite Air Woven and visvim’s mesh moccasins to Bottega’s Intrecciato slip-ons. 

It’s fun seeing adidas also getting into its grandma bag. 

The Samba OG and SL 72 OG woven editions are available now via Naked Copenhagen. Together, they prove that even after 70 years, your favorite adidas icons still have new tricks. 

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

OakleyEllipse
$325.00
Available in:
One size
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
On x FKACloud X FKA
$210.00
Available in:
3636.53737.538

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • This Delightful adidas Sneaker Is a Samba if It Were From the Islands
  • A Deconstructed adidas Samba So Undeniably Clean That It’s Collapsible
  • An adidas Sneaker Designed By a Grandma as an Ode to Grandmas
  • Where There’s Smoke, There’s adidas' Ultra-Stylish Post-Samba Sneaker
What To Read Next
  • Grandma’s Crochet Pattern on adidas’ Hottest Sneakers
  • adidas' Football-Flavored Skate Shoe Enters Its Most Classic & Luxe Form
  • Two Masters of GORE-TEX Footwear, One Chunky Boat Shoe
  • An Artful Nike Dunk, Decked Out in Handmade Harris Tweed
  • Can You Make a Parisian Souvenir Shop Cool? Pigalle Says, Yes
  • Slawn and HUGO Unveil New High Octane Collab In London
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now