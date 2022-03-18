C.P. Company x Clarks is a Casual Style Fantasy

Spring is less than a week away, the weather is warming, and C.P. Company's Spring/Summer 2022 collaboration with Clarks Originals couldn't have landed at a better time.

Let me preface what I'm about to say by stating collaborations aren't essential. With the sheer frequency of team-ups that we see week-on-week, sometimes it can feel like scrapping two brands together is the only way to garner attention. It's pairings like C.P. Company and Clarks Originals that highlight what makes collabs desirable and what makes them work.

Collaborations are few and far between where C.P. is concerned, and rightly so, the brand is a marvel all of its own. With its selective, infrequent approach to creative partnerships, each feels purposeful, whether that's with adidas Spezial or Patta.

For Spring/Summer 2022, C.P. connects with the British footwear brand to celebrate the meeting point of nature and city – curated on a foundation of natural materials, heritage craftsmanship, and modern technology.

Concise in range, the collection boasts two outerwear styles and two footwear styles. Where jackets are concerned, an anorak and long jacket have been developed using a combination of polyurethane coated linen and rubber inserts. The resulting pieces offer a look that'd happily serve you tending to a farm or traversing the city.

Keeping your toes dry is the classic Desert Trek. Two styles are on offer, including an updated take with rubber details (to match the jackets) as well as a remastered version sat upon a high-performance Vibram sole.

The C.P. Company x Clarks SS22 collaborative collection will be available online and at C.P. global flagships on March 17.