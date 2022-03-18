Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

C.P. Company x Clarks is a Casual Style Fantasy

Written by Sam Cole in Style
C.P. Company / Will Grundy
1 / 10

Spring is less than a week away, the weather is warming, and C.P. Company's Spring/Summer 2022 collaboration with Clarks Originals couldn't have landed at a better time.

Let me preface what I'm about to say by stating collaborations aren't essential. With the sheer frequency of team-ups that we see week-on-week, sometimes it can feel like scrapping two brands together is the only way to garner attention. It's pairings like C.P. Company and Clarks Originals that highlight what makes collabs desirable and what makes them work.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Collaborations are few and far between where C.P. is concerned, and rightly so, the brand is a marvel all of its own. With its selective, infrequent approach to creative partnerships, each feels purposeful, whether that's with adidas Spezial or Patta.

For Spring/Summer 2022, C.P. connects with the British footwear brand to celebrate the meeting point of nature and city – curated on a foundation of natural materials, heritage craftsmanship, and modern technology.

Concise in range, the collection boasts two outerwear styles and two footwear styles. Where jackets are concerned, an anorak and long jacket have been developed using a combination of polyurethane coated linen and rubber inserts. The resulting pieces offer a look that'd happily serve you tending to a farm or traversing the city.

Keeping your toes dry is the classic Desert Trek. Two styles are on offer, including an updated take with rubber details (to match the jackets) as well as a remastered version sat upon a high-performance Vibram sole.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The C.P. Company x Clarks SS22 collaborative collection will be available online and at C.P. global flagships on March 17.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPDetroit Jacket Dusty Hamilton Brown
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosPerey Velcro Strap Sneakers White
$330.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Oakley, Bagjack, C.P. Company, ArkAir: Which High-Tech Jacket *Doesn't* Get a Junya Collab?
  • Martine Rose's Clarks Walk on the Wild Side of Dress Shoes
  • When Skate Brand Meets Italian Sportswear, Denim Outerwear Is Inevitable
  • In Ultra-Strong Kevlar, C.P. Company’s Goggle Jacket Is Dakar Race-Ready
  • Balaclavas to Tackle the Cold Weather Face First
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now