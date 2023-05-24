Get a Load of sacai's Chunky-Ass Super Wallabees

What do you get when you cross Clarks Originals with sacai? Answer: mahoosive, ginormous Wallabees, is what.

The Japanese label’s take on the epochal Wallabee Boot, images of which have surfaced online, is an exaggerated mix of one of the British label’s most iconic (and popular) shoes in the moccasin-style silhouette, and the out-there design ethos of Chitose Abe.

sacai

Together, the result is a set of revamped Wallabees that sit atop a voluminous Vibram crepe foundation sacai has dubbed the “super sole”.

1 / 2 sacai sacai

While the design itself is unlike any Wallabee has seen before, the details remain exactly the same inasmuch as the wax-drenched laces house hang tags engraved with each brand’s name.

In fact, the collaboration looks set to bring two styles of the Wallabee in total: one with a more subtle layered sole which was first revealed as a part of sacai’s SS23 collection, and the other (my favorite) a more stand-out chunkier number.

sacai

Abe and sacai are making a habit of great collaborations, not least the label’s ongoing partnership with Nike that’s seen them take on everything from the Cortez to those damn sought-after LDWaffle no one can get their hands on.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but it comes to sacai’s Clarks collab, there’s a catch: at the time of writing the release is a Japan exclusive, so you’re going to have your work cut out to get your feet into a pair.

Still, worth a go. Crazier things have happened (albeit not quite as crazy as the $570 USD price tag!)