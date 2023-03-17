Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

With New Custom Clarks, Vandy The Pink Enters the Mule Chat

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vandy The Pink is back at it again, having teased new custom Clarks including a pair of Wallabee mules.

Fresh off of a delivery of his beloved varsity jackets and sneakers, the Virginia-based customizer took to Instagram to showcase his latest creations: Clarks dripped out with jeweled embellishments.

In addition to a leather Wallabee, Vandy also revealed a pair of bespoke Wallabee mules with the traditional suede construction.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like the Skeleton Wallabees, Vandy again enjoyed support from Clarks Originals, who reposted his latest spins on the iconic silhouette on Instagram.

Following a March teaser, Vandy's Skeleton Wallabees quickly became one of the biggest drops of 2022. It garnered widepsread attention, including that of Clarks who officially linked up with the designer for the release.

The Skeleton Wallabees arrived in October 2022 just in time for spooky season, and, as expected, sold out in the blink of an eye. For those still looking, pairs currently linger on post-retail platforms like Grailed and eBay for $470-plus.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's unknown if Vandy The Pink's adorned Clarks will see a wider release. But the fans are ready, flooding the comments with their sizes and queries about the link to purchase.

Word of advice: If the jeweled Clarks follow in the footsteps of the Skeleton Wallabees which retailed for $300, I'd start scraping my coins together now, if I were you.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Y/ProjectClassic Double Neck Oversized Sweater Brown
$600.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-KAYANO 14 Silver
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Dries van NotenCroom Shirt Striped Blue
$400.00
Available in:
Sold out

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • After Months of Sun Bleaching, Intricately Patterned Clarks Emerge
  • Buckle Up: Needles’ Rugged Wallabee Comes With Its Own Belt
  • Going the Extra Mile? Better Make That Miles, in Nike's Newest Vomero
  • Weaving Supremely Textured Intricacy Into a Pair of Not-So-Ordinary Clarks
  • That Sturdy, Sumptuous Suede Hiking Shoe Is From... Clarks?!
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now