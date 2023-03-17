With New Custom Clarks, Vandy The Pink Enters the Mule Chat

Vandy The Pink is back at it again, having teased new custom Clarks including a pair of Wallabee mules.

Fresh off of a delivery of his beloved varsity jackets and sneakers, the Virginia-based customizer took to Instagram to showcase his latest creations: Clarks dripped out with jeweled embellishments.

In addition to a leather Wallabee, Vandy also revealed a pair of bespoke Wallabee mules with the traditional suede construction.

Like the Skeleton Wallabees, Vandy again enjoyed support from Clarks Originals, who reposted his latest spins on the iconic silhouette on Instagram.

Following a March teaser, Vandy's Skeleton Wallabees quickly became one of the biggest drops of 2022. It garnered widepsread attention, including that of Clarks who officially linked up with the designer for the release.

The Skeleton Wallabees arrived in October 2022 just in time for spooky season, and, as expected, sold out in the blink of an eye. For those still looking, pairs currently linger on post-retail platforms like Grailed and eBay for $470-plus.

It's unknown if Vandy The Pink's adorned Clarks will see a wider release. But the fans are ready, flooding the comments with their sizes and queries about the link to purchase.

Word of advice: If the jeweled Clarks follow in the footsteps of the Skeleton Wallabees which retailed for $300, I'd start scraping my coins together now, if I were you.

