A British-Flavored All-Terrain Mule Straight Outta the '90s

Esteemed outdoor heads Merrell and London-based style connoisseurs YMC just petri-dished what may already be the best corpy, gorpy mule of the year.

Available in blue or charcoal-colored suede, these beefy slides are what happens when experts of unruly terrain clash with the quiet curators of a sleek, downtown wardrobe.

Under the supervision of newly appointed creative director Sage Toda-Nation, YMC sought for this link up to marry its '90s house codes with Merrell's skills in stylish, high-performance utility.

The Vibram sole and breathable mesh lining are sure to comfortably carry over asphalt and Alps just the same, making for a go-to shoe for spring's erratic weather conditions.

Merrell's traveled the functional-to-fashionable footwear pipeline more than once, most recently having partnered with Belstaff, as well as our humble selves prior. Though, to be fair, drops like the Bottega-style woven mule prove it can very well rely on its own to be on the pulse of things.

And as for the other half of this co-op, YMC just made headlines for its work with Grenson, joining forces with the Northamptonshire heritage brand to conceive a luxe leather dress shoe the likes of which are hard to come by elsewhere.

Out this week, the Merrell x YMC mules will neatly slot into a Serverance-y casual head-to-toe, but with a rugged-enough chonk as to not abandon one's adventurous side. These babies will have you climbing mountains and corporate ladders.