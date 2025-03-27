Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A British-Flavored All-Terrain Mule Straight Outta the '90s

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Merrell x YMC
Esteemed outdoor heads Merrell and London-based style connoisseurs YMC just petri-dished what may already be the best corpy, gorpy mule of the year.

Available in blue or charcoal-colored suede, these beefy slides are what happens when experts of unruly terrain clash with the quiet curators of a sleek, downtown wardrobe.

Under the supervision of newly appointed creative director Sage Toda-Nation, YMC sought for this link up to marry its '90s house codes with Merrell's skills in stylish, high-performance utility.

The Vibram sole and breathable mesh lining are sure to comfortably carry over asphalt and Alps just the same, making for a go-to shoe for spring's erratic weather conditions.

Merrell's traveled the functional-to-fashionable footwear pipeline more than once, most recently having partnered with Belstaff, as well as our humble selves prior. Though, to be fair, drops like the Bottega-style woven mule prove it can very well rely on its own to be on the pulse of things.

And as for the other half of this co-op, YMC just made headlines for its work with Grenson, joining forces with the Northamptonshire heritage brand to conceive a luxe leather dress shoe the likes of which are hard to come by elsewhere.

Out this week, the Merrell x YMC mules will neatly slot into a Serverance-y casual head-to-toe, but with a rugged-enough chonk as to not abandon one's adventurous side. These babies will have you climbing mountains and corporate ladders.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
