Clints Is Taking Over the Sneaker Scene (& Its New Shoes Prove It)

A new crop of brands are breaking into the sneaker industry and among them is a name to keep an eye out for: Clints.

Founded in 2020, the brand has already established itself with a flagship store in its hometown of Manchester and a consistent string of releases that sell out rapidly. Now, with the brand entering its fourth year in business, Clints has offered a look at its latest design.

Titled Oasis (a possible reference to the legendary Mancunian band by the Manchester-based label), Clints' new sneaker is a multifaceted bulky silhouette akin to its popular TRL model.

The Oasis takes cues from early-2000s outdoor sneakers with its mixed-material upper that combines suede and pebbled leather alongside clear bubbles that pop out from oval-shaped holes.

One of the standout features of Clints' previous models, such as the TRL or its collaborative Patta sneakers, is how it manages to spell out its name in the sole, leaving the word Clints printed on the ground with every step.

This time, the emerging brand has not only added its name to the sole of the Oasis but it's also incorporated it on the midsole. On either side of the shoe, the name Clints is spelled out on the midsole with the "C" wrapping around a bubble on the shoe's heel.

According to founder Junior Clint, the brand's newest model has been 14 months in the making and will arrive sometime in 2024, but there's no word yet on how far into the new year it will arrive.

Going from making custom sneakers in his bedroom to having a flagship shop, Junior Clint's rise has been nothing short of impressive. His self-named brand now creates full clothing collections alongside its various footwear models that range from Timberland-style boots to rugged sneakers.

The sneaker industry has been pivoting recently to accommodate more niche names, spurred along by the trail-running hype and a new wave of brands challenging the status quo of a culture that's been defined by a handful of names for the best part of a decade.

Clints is one of the newcomers making a big impact and the reveal of its Oasis sneaker is proof that it's not slowing down any time soon.