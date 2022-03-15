The Sky Is the Limit for the Patta x Clints Stepper

Brand: Patta x Clints

Model: Stepper

Release Date: March 18

Price: TBC

Buy: Online via raffle at Clints, and in-store at Patta London

Editor's Notes: Sometimes, sneakers best make statements from the bottom up. As we tread, our footprints leave evidence of our presence, so the more interesting and intricate the soles attached, the more memorable they are.

Nike's VaporMax is a great example; its distinct sole was a first for the brand and remains the most memorable part of the sneaker five years later. The same goes for Clints' soon-to-be icons and their spell-out logo soles.

First and foremost, a lifestyle brand, Clints hails from the north of England, in the rainy city of Manchester. Best known for its unique, retro-inspired sneaker silhouettes, every stride in a pair of Clints leaves a lasting impact – an impact that reaches far beyond the borders of the city it calls home.

From Manchester to Amsterdam, Clints' debut collaboration finds it sat at the drawing board alongside streetwear legends Patta. Naturally, the pair have connected to work on a co-branded sneaker, dubbed the "Stepper."

Echoing Clints' motto, "Step Correct," the newcomer silhouette is a head-turner from all angles. From the ground up, translucent soles serve as a canvas to display Clints' iconic silhouette alongside the timeless Patta script.

Taking on a construction that feels rooted in early 2000s skate silhouettes, the Stepper features a premium pairing of canvas and suede. The harder-wearing canvas portions come rendered in brown, while suede overlays contrast heavily in black.

Embroidered branding hits pop in white, while additional details are colored teal.

