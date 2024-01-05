Travis Scott's Nike New Sneaker Looks Familiar

Travis Scott and Nike are looking to have a busy 2024 together. On top of Scott's signature Jordan shoes and more Jordan 1 Lows, Scott's all-new Nike sneakers are expected to drop this year too. But before its release, the Sharkidon sneaker (or Shark-A-Don?) is enjoying the spotlight for now.

In a now-viral video, Scott gifted a pair of his unreleased Nike Sharkidon sneakers to a fan during the Chicago stop on Scott's Circus Maximus tour. The fan sang Scott's "Lost Forever" song from Utopia without missing a word. That certainly feels worthy of some kicks — they basically performed!

It seems Scott is always in the mood to give out sneakers. In 2022, he gave a fan his Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha" sneakers right off his feet. Then, when the Houston Astros won the World Series in 2023, Scott gifted the players with his "Olive" Jordan 1 Lows for their big win.

Now, a lucky fan has Scott's Sharkidons... in a new colorway, by the way.

The newest Sharkidons appear in primarily light brownish color, joined by chocolate brown and bright red hints and a white Swoosh to top it all off. The scheme is apparently called "Beechtree."

While neither Scott nor Nike have issued a solid release date for the Sharkidon, Scott's new sneaker is expected to release during the Fall 2024, per the sample pair's inside tag.

In 2023, Scott himself teased another colorway, revealing the Sharkidon sneaker in a sort of "Mocha" colorway with off-white and brown accents.

As I glanced at the shoe, the Sharkidon felt very...familiar. And I probably wasn't the only one feeling this way.

You wouldn't be wrong for thinking the Scott's Nike Sharkidon and signature Jordan sneakers are the same (down to the straps). Seriously, I thought the Sharkidon was a new colorway for the pending Jordan shoe at the time.

But they are two different sneakers. The Sharkidon's sole, strap, and construction vary slightly, as it borrows inspiration from Nike's Air Zoom Spiridon shoes.

But I'm sure Scott fans could care less about the differences — they are getting two brand-new sneaker models (plus more) from the fave. It's a win for the ragers either way.