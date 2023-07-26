Sign up to never miss a drop
What Are Pharrell's Billionaire Boys Club & Moncler Cooking up?

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Pharrell's Billionaires Boys Club epitomizes archetypal streetwear. Meanwhile, Moncler has mastered opulent statement outerwear. When the two get together, you can probably expect a little bit of both.

Now, Pharrell and Moncler are longtime pals, having dished not one but two big-time team-ups, so you know that when Skateboard P's Billionaires Boys Club and the Italian adventurewear experts get together, it's personal.

And, by that, we mean something special. How Pharrell found time for this between Louis Vuitton, Human Race, and his Joopiter auctions will remain a mystery.

Images uploaded to Moncler's Instagram Stories in June ignited rumors that a collaboration between Billionaire Boys Club was on the horizon.

Near the end of July, IG curation page @HIDDEN.NY all but confirmed the whispers with a slew of close-up images, including a first look at the crossover between BBC's astronaut logo and Moncler's inimitable outline branding.

From puffer coats, t-shirts, and varsity jackets to padded boots and trail-ready sneakers, Billionaire Boys Club's Moncler line looks to be unusually extensive for a collection outside of the Genius line.

When reached by Highsnobiety, a representative for Moncler declined to comment besides promising that the collaboration was bigger than even the far-reaching first looks hinted.

As if summer wasn't hot enough already, BBC and Moncler are promising to keep heating things up.

