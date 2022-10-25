CLOT's Furry Chuck Taylors Confirms: It's Panda Season

Brand: CLOT x Converse

Model: Chuck 70

Release Date: November 11

Buy: Juice's website

Editor’s Notes: There are sneakers with panda colors, and there are CLOT's sneakers, which look like pandas.

CLOT co-founder Edison Chen took to Instagram on October 22, appropriately using Desiigner's "Panda" lyrics to introduce the brand's latest round of fluffy Converse shoes.

As you can see, CLOT's Converse Chuck 70 sneakers boast a white furry upper matched with a black fleece tongue, ultimately resembling a panda bear. It's certainly more of a head-on — well, foot-on — approach to footwear's panda trend.

Interestingly though, the white furry upper has two different textures. One side totes a brushed-down fur while the other half takes on a wooly look. And then there's Converse's All-Star patch, barely recognizable underneath the fuzzy materials on both sides.

A translucent toe cap rounds off the CLOT x Converse Chuck 70 sneaker, which comes with contrasting black and white laces, per the lace situation in Chen's post.

Of course, this isn't the first time CLOT's fluffed up its Chucks. In 2019, the brand issued Chuck Taylors and Jack Purcell sneakers, which were furry from the inside out. Though, that spin looked more like a pizzly — half polar bear, half grizzly (they're real, by the way) — realized in shoe form.

After taking flight with Jordan Delta 2s in September, CLOT's furry Converse Chuck 70s arrive just in time for the colder seasons — well, more like "Panda Season," according to Chen (I can't agrue with that).

