Japan's Most Fearless Retailer Meets New York's Most Stylish Hang

Colbo is one of New York's must-experience experiential retailers. Maidens Shop is one of Japan's most adventurous clothing boutiques. Together, they're bringing an extra dose of forward-looking good taste to NYC.

Founded in 2021, Colbo was an early arriver to the Lower East Side's hip Orchard Street, a mere stone's throw from the preening denizens of Dimes Square. Colbo is well-stocked with killer clothes but also curated sips and vinyl records, convivially inviting strolling folks to take a break and imbibe the vibes.

Maidens is far older. It opened in 1997 and has since patiently expanded to a handful of spaces in Shibuya, the most stylish neighborhood in painfully stylish Tokyo.

Whereas most Japanese retailers thrive on consistency, serving up familiar fare that satisfies customers craving cool things of quality, Maidens' winning recipe comes down to newness. Maidens director Shinya Makino is a restless buyer, perpetually scouring the world for fresh talent and brands.

His efforts pay off. Maidens is often the first retailer to pick up promising young designers like Gabriella Coll and Samuel Zelig before they get big. It was terrifically early on the Bode train, for instance.

And it doesn't merely support young designers by taking a chance or giving them a quick boost. Maidens instead buys huge swathes of each brand's seasonal offering, authentically showcasing each label's worldview.

This is rare among stores often wary of getting in bed with unfamiliar faces — Maidens has the audacity to dive in deep from the get-go.

As a result, it's become one of Japan's preeminent incubators of international talent. This mirrors the openness of Colbo, which frequently hosts pop-ups from indie talent and new creatives. And, once a relationship is established, the floodgates are opened — only a few seasons in, no one in America offers more of sublime clothes from Japanese designer Yoko Sakamoto than Colbo.

And so, on September 12, Colbo and Maidens are partnering for a pop-up that introduces a handful of never-before-seen (in America, at least) brands and several other cultish labels to the discerning shoppers of the Big Apple.

Of course, if you've savvy enough, you'll recognize some of these names: William Ellery and Connor Mcknight are hometown heroes. Oliver Church has been riding blogosphere buzz for a year or so, building off a strong Japanese following. Story MFG is a true indie success story.

But some names will be unfamiliar to local shoppers, at least for now.

Comoli is basically the next big thing outta Japan, very AURALEE-coded but way more enigmatic (though about to be a bit less so). Ansnam makes artisanal casualwear and its sublabel, i am dork, applies the same approach to grungey '90s prep. Joseph Walia is a Frank Leder protégé who tempers patient tailoring with a deep adoration for Yohji Yamamoto's '90s menswear.

It's all so good. And all only available at Colbo in New York for a limited time. If you aren't here already, consider booking a flight.