A-COLD-WALL* & Dr. Martens Take On the 1461

Dr. Martens has had a fantastic collaborative streak over the past few years, and now it has once again teamed up with Samuel Ross' label A-COLD-WALL*.

"Each collaboration begins as an open conversation and aims to answer a question around modernity, craft, and heritage and expression," the designer tells us. The two previously worked together on another release earlier this year, and for the second drop, Ross worked on the 1461 silhouette.

"Respectfully re-shaping was important to us, introducing a dynamism reflective of the artists that have spearheaded Dr. Martens historically without deteriorating the existing IP," Ross explains. The silhouette, which is made to be practical, has been reworked. "Welding, re-forming, moulding the upper though it was a block of clay, or a soft piece of lead came to mind."

When asked about how this partnership is different, Ross tells us that every single collaboration is different. With Dr. martens, there's a respect for craftsmanship and artisans, which merges with A-COLD-WALL*'s own principles.

The collaboration wasn't just about paying homage to London and Dr. Martens' massive presence, but to go beyond. "This idea of nation-wide impact, informed our decision to run a national print campaign for this particular series across London, Manchester and Birmingham," Ross explains, adding "Hyper-local to global is a principle we both shared and value - company culture, panache."

"The beauty of our dialogue with Dr Martens is its duration and tenure, we have space and time to think! To consider the artist! To consider the architect! The student!" he says. And the wearer has been considered. The shoe is strictly no gimmicks, it is wearable and timeless, and captures craft, heritage, as well as self-expression.

Growing up in the same town as Dr. Martens was founded in, the partnership is much more than just a collaboration. "This mutual value of true design and craftsmanship enabled a trust mechanism to develop."

The latest shoe from A-COLD-WALL* x Dr. Martens features an all-black leather upper, complete with an iced out sole with a black EVA drop in. Finished off with brushed silver metal rivets, the shoe is an everyday hero.

You'll be able to get your hands on the collaboration on November 4 online at a-cold-wall.com, as well as on November 6 at drmartens.com as well as at select retailers.

