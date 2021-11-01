Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A-COLD-WALL* & Dr. Martens Take On the 1461

Written by Tora Northman in Style
Dr. Martens
1 / 4

Dr. Martens has had a fantastic collaborative streak over the past few years, and now it has once again teamed up with Samuel Ross' label A-COLD-WALL*.

"Each collaboration begins as an open conversation and aims to answer a question around modernity, craft, and heritage and expression," the designer tells us. The two previously worked together on another release earlier this year, and for the second drop, Ross worked on the 1461 silhouette.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"Respectfully re-shaping was important to us, introducing a dynamism reflective of the artists that have spearheaded Dr. Martens historically without deteriorating the existing IP," Ross explains. The silhouette, which is made to be practical, has been reworked. "Welding, re-forming, moulding the upper though it was a block of clay, or a soft piece of lead came to mind."

When asked about how this partnership is different, Ross tells us that every single collaboration is different. With Dr. martens, there's a respect for craftsmanship and artisans, which merges with A-COLD-WALL*'s own principles.

The collaboration wasn't just about paying homage to London and Dr. Martens' massive presence, but to go beyond. "This idea of nation-wide impact, informed our decision to run a national print campaign for this particular series across London, Manchester and Birmingham," Ross explains, adding "Hyper-local to global is a principle we both shared and value - company culture, panache."

"The beauty of our dialogue with Dr Martens is its duration and tenure, we have space and time to think! To consider the artist! To consider the architect! The student!" he says. And the wearer has been considered. The shoe is strictly no gimmicks, it is wearable and timeless, and captures craft, heritage, as well as self-expression.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Growing up in the same town as Dr. Martens was founded in, the partnership is much more than just a collaboration. "This mutual value of true design and craftsmanship enabled a trust mechanism to develop."

The latest shoe from A-COLD-WALL* x Dr. Martens features an all-black leather upper, complete with an iced out sole with a black EVA drop in. Finished off with brushed silver metal rivets, the shoe is an everyday hero.

You'll be able to get your hands on the collaboration on November 4 online at a-cold-wall.com, as well as on November 6 at drmartens.com as well as at select retailers.

Shop our latest A-COLD-WALL* drop below

Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Hypergraphic Longsleeve Black
$245.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
A-COLD-WALL*Logo T-Shirt
$200
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Cuban Collar Shirt Navy
$390.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Cuban Collar Shirt White
$340.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Technical Bomber Black
$580.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Cirrus Jacket Black
$780.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Digital Print Knit Red
$535.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Convect Holster Bag Black
$340.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Semi Gilet Body Bag Black
$485.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*No. 3 Arkrose Candle
$65.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*No. 4 Shale Candle
$65.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Lateral Ring Grey
$275.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Big Black Boots? The Designers Reenergizing Dr. Martens Have Other Plans (EXCLUSIVE)
  • With Zara, Samuel Ross Wants To Find “Solutions for Humanity” (EXCLUSIVE)
  • 2025 Marks the Only Time It's Okay to Be a Snake
  • Hublot & Samuel Ross Make a Big Case for Carbon Fiber
  • Dr. Martens Leather Goods? More Like Leather Bests
What To Read Next
  • Crocs' Wild Frankenstein Clog Is Also Part Leather Boat Shoe
  • The NBA Finals Belong to the Outsiders
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • The Loafer of the Sea Washes Ashore
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now