Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Wrap Yourself in Wool with Cole Buxton's Cozy Season Sets

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Cole Buxton
1 / 4

Fall is upon us, and as the temperature dips, Cole Buxton expands its luxe sportswear essentials lineup with the Intarsia Knit collection.

In the age of silent streetwear, brands are knuckling down and drawing their focus back to the foundations of fashion and tailoring – fabrication and silhouette. These elements are the design core at the heart of the world's greatest fashion houses and the tools utilized by designers to create timeless products.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For the team at Cole Buxton, this has remained a staple of the brand from conception through what it calls "Athletic Essentialism." A stylistic ideal, athletic essentialism is an exploration of sportswear's foundations and elevation of it to the level of luxury. Old-school sporting silhouettes are deconstructed, refined, and tooled as the basis of an everyday wardrobe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Following the success of its Warm Up Day event, which saw the restock of core styles such as the Warm Up and International tees in a selection of colorways and the new Warm Up sweatsuits, Cole Buxton has buckled down for the colder months with a new selection of knitwear.

Borrowing the boxy, cropped silhouette of the brand's core knitted sweatshirts, the new Intarsia knitwear is constructed in an Italian-spun Merino wool blend and finished with an updated Cole Buxton logo. On offer are three sweatshirts and pant sets, in "Black," "Grey Marl," and "Tuscan."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Although several styles were met with a quick, unsurprising sellout, select styles are still available online and at the Cole Buxton London Soho store.

Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
A-COLD-WALL*Hypergraphic Longsleeve
$135
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Our LegacyBucket Hat Black Beige Cigar Stripe
$145.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
PattaThis Or That Hooded Sweater
$130
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • 18 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2025
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Take A Hike! Columbia Hike Society Sets Off in Berlin
  • Nike’s Rugged Training Sneaker Sets “Sail” for Its Cleanest Colorway Yet
  • The New Levi’s Jeans Are So Destroyed That They Come Pre-Patched
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now