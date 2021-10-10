Wrap Yourself in Wool with Cole Buxton's Cozy Season Sets

Fall is upon us, and as the temperature dips, Cole Buxton expands its luxe sportswear essentials lineup with the Intarsia Knit collection.

In the age of silent streetwear, brands are knuckling down and drawing their focus back to the foundations of fashion and tailoring – fabrication and silhouette. These elements are the design core at the heart of the world's greatest fashion houses and the tools utilized by designers to create timeless products.

For the team at Cole Buxton, this has remained a staple of the brand from conception through what it calls "Athletic Essentialism." A stylistic ideal, athletic essentialism is an exploration of sportswear's foundations and elevation of it to the level of luxury. Old-school sporting silhouettes are deconstructed, refined, and tooled as the basis of an everyday wardrobe.

Following the success of its Warm Up Day event, which saw the restock of core styles such as the Warm Up and International tees in a selection of colorways and the new Warm Up sweatsuits, Cole Buxton has buckled down for the colder months with a new selection of knitwear.

Borrowing the boxy, cropped silhouette of the brand's core knitted sweatshirts, the new Intarsia knitwear is constructed in an Italian-spun Merino wool blend and finished with an updated Cole Buxton logo. On offer are three sweatshirts and pant sets, in "Black," "Grey Marl," and "Tuscan."

Although several styles were met with a quick, unsurprising sellout, select styles are still available online and at the Cole Buxton London Soho store.