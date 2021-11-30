COLORSxSTUDIOS Trades Microphones for the New Balance 327

Brand: COLORSxSTUDIOS x New Balance

Model: 327

Release Date: Available now at colorsxstudios.com and releasing globally on December 4 at newbalance.com

Price: $120

Buy: COLORSxSTUDIOS and newbalance.com

Editor's Notes: It's New Balance's world, and we're just living in it.

This year has been dominated by New Balance releases, with the 990x series (particularly the 990v3 and 993) and 327 silhouettes leading the pack. The high frequency of releases shouldn't come as a surprise as the 990s 40th anniversary is just over the horizon.

Sure, the celebrations have started early, but if this year is anything to go by, 2022's release schedule is going to be hard to keep up with.

Where the 327 is concerned, its popularity has come as somewhat of a surprise, spurred on by Casablanca. Todd Snyder has also played its part in keeping the sneaker in the spotlight, leaving us feeling like NB's best colorways are reserved for the 327.

If you've ever spent your evenings in a YouTube hole, which, let's face it, you have, then you're sure to be familiar with COLORSxSTUDIOS – or COLORS.

The Berlin-based music platform has spotlighted some of the best global talents, from Kelvyn Colt to IAMDDB, BERWYN, and Jorja Smith.

Its latest creative endeavor sees COLORS team up with New Balance on two understated takes on the 327 – one white and one black. Both pairs feature the COLORS logo at the tongue, red lace toggles, speckled midsoles, suede lace tags, and beaded lace detail.

