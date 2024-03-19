Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

CdG's Minimalist Nike ACG Sneaker Is Trail-Ready

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

COMME des GARÇONS' Spring/Summer 2024 deliveries are in full swing, notably its sneaker collaborations. Next up in the lineup, COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus is finally dropping its trail-ready Nike sneakers.

Debuted during the Homme Plus show in 2023, COMME des GARÇONS' Nike sneaker was revealed as a quiet take on the ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low.

COMME des GARÇONS Homme's Nike ACG sneakers ditch some of the shoe's louder branding moments, particularly the upper's big "ACG" stamp. But the rest of the collaborative shoe preserves the ACG model's outdoor-worthy tooling, including its sticky grippy outsole and quick toggle laces (probably its GORE-TEX features, too).

COMME des GARÇONS tops off the Nike ACG sneaker with classic black and white colors, resulting in two tonal options and one two-tone version. I mean, black and white are the brand's go-to color options for clothes and shoe team-ups, but CdG fans probably know the drill at this point.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

We first caught wind of the Comme des Garçons Homme Plus x Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low sneakers in June 2023, which was nearly a year ago. Now, in March 2024, the collab is finally ready to hit the trails.

1 / 3
Dover Street Market

Catch COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus' Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low sneakers exclusively at Dover Street Market and COMME des GARÇONS stores on March 22. The collaborative sneakers will also land at select retailers in the following weeks.

Before 2023 ended, Nike got ahead of the rumor mill by leaking its 2024 drops (which included a confirmation of more ACG Mountain Fly efforts). Nike's ACG model has seen some pretty solid colorways so far into 2024, some following bolder color schemes but quieter designs.

Nonetheless, it doesn't get any more minimalist than COMME des GARÇONS' black-and-white takes.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Salomon
Speedcross 3
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
Thames
Fantastic Jumper II
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Stone Island
Crossbody Bag
$195
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • Nike ACG Rufus Mule 2024.
    Gorpcore’s Favorite Nike ACG Mule Is Making a Comeback
    • Sneakers
  • Nike ACG Rufus 2 (2001)
    Nike ACG's Super-Rare 00's Mules Are Back
    • Sneakers
  • hiking shoes
    These Hiking Sneakers Combine Style and Substance
    • Style
  • Nike ACG Moc Premium Cacao Wow
    Hey Nike ACG, Is That Crocodile Leather?
    • Sneakers
  • stussy nike air flight 89
    Stüssy & Nike's Snakeskin Sneakers Are Ready to Take Flight
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • McDonald's french fries
    McDonald's Clarifies: That French Fry Perfume Isn't Real
    • Beauty
  • comme des garcons nike acg mountain fly 2 low sneakers
    CdG's Minimalist Nike ACG Sneaker Is Trail-Ready
    • Sneakers
  • Girard-Perregaux Laureato ti49 chronograph
    Girard-Perregaux's Laureato Chronograph Just Got a Sexy New Titanium Body
    • Style
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • black sneakers
    15 Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
    • Style
  • Nike air max wallet
    This Ain't an Air Max Sneaker: It's Nike's Newest Accessory
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024