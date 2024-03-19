CdG's Minimalist Nike ACG Sneaker Is Trail-Ready

COMME des GARÇONS' Spring/Summer 2024 deliveries are in full swing, notably its sneaker collaborations. Next up in the lineup, COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus is finally dropping its trail-ready Nike sneakers.

Debuted during the Homme Plus show in 2023, COMME des GARÇONS' Nike sneaker was revealed as a quiet take on the ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low.

COMME des GARÇONS Homme's Nike ACG sneakers ditch some of the shoe's louder branding moments, particularly the upper's big "ACG" stamp. But the rest of the collaborative shoe preserves the ACG model's outdoor-worthy tooling, including its sticky grippy outsole and quick toggle laces (probably its GORE-TEX features, too).

COMME des GARÇONS tops off the Nike ACG sneaker with classic black and white colors, resulting in two tonal options and one two-tone version. I mean, black and white are the brand's go-to color options for clothes and shoe team-ups, but CdG fans probably know the drill at this point.

We first caught wind of the Comme des Garçons Homme Plus x Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low sneakers in June 2023, which was nearly a year ago. Now, in March 2024, the collab is finally ready to hit the trails.

Catch COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus' Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low sneakers exclusively at Dover Street Market and COMME des GARÇONS stores on March 22. The collaborative sneakers will also land at select retailers in the following weeks.

Before 2023 ended, Nike got ahead of the rumor mill by leaking its 2024 drops (which included a confirmation of more ACG Mountain Fly efforts). Nike's ACG model has seen some pretty solid colorways so far into 2024, some following bolder color schemes but quieter designs.

Nonetheless, it doesn't get any more minimalist than COMME des GARÇONS' black-and-white takes.