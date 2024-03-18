Nike ACG's Techy Trail Sneaker Got a Tasty Revamp

Nike ACG’s Mountain Fly Low 2 might not be one of the Swoosh’s most widely-recognised sneakers, but draped in Nike ACG’s bright new colorways, it’s arguably one of its best looking shoes right now.

Revamped for 2024 in white/orange and green/gray concoctions, Nike ACG’s refreshed Mountain Fly Low 2 sneaker is looking the best it has since its initial inception midway through last year when it initially landed in a handful of subtle, earthy hues.

This time around, though, unlike previous Mountain Fly Low 2, Nike ACG’s new iterations are actually pretty minimalist. Well, kinda anyway.

Sure, underfoot each sneaker has a grippy, spiked outsole that wraps around the shoe, as well as a fast-toggle closure as opposed to boring regular laces (I mean, who ties laces nowadays?!), but aesthetically the shoe’s branding is kept fairly low-key.

1 / 3 Nike

Release information for now goes as far as “later this year.”

Although if Nike ACG’s summer-ready colorways are anything to go by (which they most certainly are), I’m expecting to be hitting the trails donning some vibrant ACG bad boys in the next few months at the very latest.