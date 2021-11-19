Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Concepts' Tropical New Balance Is a Verified Snack

Written by Alexandra Pauly
Concepts
1 / 6

Brand: Concepts x New Balance

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Model: New Balance 992

Buy: Online at Concepts' website

Release Date: November 20 at 10 a.m. EST

Editor's Notes: New Balance's latest shoe is pretty tasty. In collaboration with Concepts, the sneaker giant just dropped the New Balance 992 "Low Hanging Fruit," an homage to none other than the late Frieda Rapoport Caplan.

Who is Caplan, you ask? She founded Frieda's, Inc., a wholesale produce company that revolutionized the grocery industry.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

She also introduced American consumers to edibles from South America, Australia, and Asia. Most notably, she helped popularize kiwis, the fuzzy fruit native to China.

As legend has it, the kiwi was originally named the Chinese gooseberry, a moniker that some found off-putting (hello, xenophobia).

It's not entirely clear whose idea it was the rename the fruit, but Caplan embraced the rebrand, helping a healthy appetite for kiwifruit spread across the U.S.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Embracing Caplan's reputation as the "Kiwi Queen," New Balance and Concepts wrap the 992 in a brown suede upper reminiscent of the fruit's furry skin. Hits of chartreuse at the lateral, midsole, and tongue recall the kiwi's green insides.

Sweetening the deal, the shoe boasts a strawberry-printed insole, a reference to the popularity of kiwi-strawberry-flavored drinks — a creation that was birthed in 1996, the same year as Concepts.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Concepts
1 / 3

Accompanying the delectable sneaker is a collection of apparel that harkens back to the beloved kiwi.

A fleece zip-up, khaki cargo pant, and kiwi-strawberry-colored sweater are among the range, which expands Concepts' in-house clothing line.

I'm no produce impressario, but the kiwi seems like anything but low-hanging fruit. If only its sartorial interpretation were kiwi-scented, too.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
HOKABondi 7
No Offers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
New BalanceBB550LE1 White Black Green
$125.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Raf SimonsCylon 21 White
$440.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Pre-Ripped New Balance Dad Shoes Look Sharp In Chrome Armor
  • In a "Sail" Colorway, New Balance’s Barefoot Shoe Has Never Been Cleaner
  • Somewhere in the In-between: Grey Days Celebrates New Balance’s Statement Hue
  • New Balance's "Calcium" Builds Deliciously Creamy Dad Shoes
  • Joe Freshgoods' Most Coveted New Balance Shoe Aged Beautifully
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now