What If the Chuck Taylor Was a Hiking Boot?

Converse's All-Star CityHike sneaker is partially a classic shoe, partially a hiking boot designed for the urban sprawl. It's not exactly one or the other, really, but it's definitely a Converse.

The CityHike is Converse Japan's latest chunky footwear oddity, having already experimented with a handful of thick-soled shoes over the past several years.

But, of them, the CityHike remains unique for being an overtly boot-inspired shoe. It also still looks like a Converse Chuck Taylor — from the sole up, at least.

Sitting atop a massive, sculpted sole unit, the CityHike is far thicker than your average Converse, that's for sure.

It's available in two iterations, both high and low-tops, and each wear the shoemaker's signature canvas on their uppers, a certified Chuck Taylor classic. Otherwise, this is an all-new Converse shoe, complete with reshaped toebox and a slightly widened silhouette that better fits the new sole.

Unlike some of Converse Japan's other sneaker experiments, which occasionally retool a classic Converse silhouette into something fresh, the CityHike is an all-new beast.

It's not terribly wallet-breaking, either, with both styles of the CityHike retailing for ¥9,900 (about $67 at current exchange rates).

The only problem is actually purchasing it.

As Converse Japan is a wholly separate company from Converse America, which is owned by Nike, the CityHike is only available on Converse Japan's website, though the regular Converse's Runstar sneaker series could likely scratch that thick Converse itch, albeit for a little more money.