Highsnobiety
Converse Cooked up a Gloriously Thicc Mary Jane Stomper

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Leave it to Converse to reinterpret a footwear craze in the most wildly chunky way. Next up, the brand introduces the Converse All-Star Surgetrainer Mary Jane ST OX.

It is basically this mega-thick Converse Mary Jane sneaker, designed with this stacked rubber sole inspired classic trainers.

Above the gargantuan soles, the Converse shoe is a classic Mary Jane, the All-Star way of course. There are double buckle straps, joined by Converse's signature branding on the insoles (Converse released a single-strap version earlier this year).

Converse has delivered normal, flatter Mary Janes before, including a cutesy pair designed in collaboration with New York fashion label Telfar.

The brand has even dropped what we previously thought were its chunkiest Mary Janes yet. The brand has essentially outdone its own efforts with the latest Mary Jane stomper.

The new All-Star Surgetrainer Mary Jane ST OX sneaker is scheduled to drop on Converse Japan's website on August 15 in silver/black and black colorways. The price? Expect to pay ¥15,950 (around $108).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Swimwear According to Highsnobiety's Herbert Hofmann
